The Maw - 2nd April-6th April

Our weekly news liveblog, with this week's gamiest videogame releases

Live
New week, new PC games! It's another mercifully brief four day week in the UK due to reasons of religion, so let's roll with an appropriately snappy intro that avoids any extended digressionary preambles about, oh, I don't know, magpies fighting outside my flat this morning. Did you know that European magpies are great mimics? Second only to the Northern Mockingbird, apparently, though many ornithologists contend that the Brown Thrasher is sorely overlooked. You certainly hear their vocal range when they squabble - I reckon somebody should train up a ChatGPT AI on their calls and no, stop it, I'm doing an anecdote!

Those new PC game releases, without any further ado about birds: Minish Cap-esque shmup Minishoot Adventures (2nd April); Cuban fantasy metroidvania Saviorless (2nd April); culinary defence game Kitchen Crisis (3rd April); Dorfromantikal world builder Planetiles (3rd April); rhythmic robo-dystopian roguelike Beat Slayer (4th April); 90s biker's delight BMX Streets (5th April).

As ever, this is an incomplete list of new games, and you can - read: should - proceed to the comments to complain loudly about any important releases we've left out because we have all the taste and insight of, oh, let's say an Australian parakeet (10th on the much-cited BirdNature list of the best bird mimics). Also as ever, you can keep track of our efforts to Report The News in the Maw liveblog below - the Maw being an abhorrent, extra-dimensional gobbler of stories and secrets that we strive eternally to satisfy with regular morsels of freshly-baked journalism. Try not to let that prospect worry you too much. Have a good week!

Key points

A Steam page went up over the long weekend, alongside an announcement trailer for System Shock Remake studio Nightdive's remaster of brilliantly bizzare 90's shooter PO'ed. Chicken butt and frying pan enjoyers, rejoice!

Fans got some juicy Hollow Knight: Silksong info over the long weekend. The long-awaited metroidvania was given an official listing in the form of an Xbox Store Page. Cheers Ian! (of the Ian Games Network)

Via Eurogamer, Halo and Call of Duty support studio Certain Affinity are letting 25 people go due to "multiple factors" including an "industry-wide slowdown", in the words of CEO Max Hoberman. Best of luck to everybody affected.

Here's the Steam page for Platform 8, sequel to much-liked commuting horror game The Exit 8. The new game is slated to launch around end of April.
Cover image for YouTube video8番出口の続編「8番のりば」トレーラー

Grinding Gear launched new Path Of Exile expansion Path Of Exile: Necropolis over the weekend and have already posted a list of things they plan to flesh out or fix.

Here's a new Helldivers 2 patch. This one adds blizzards and sandstorms while rebalancing various weapons, missions and enemies.

Also from Alice0: new horror game Content Warning is free on Steam today only. It's a co-op experience "where you film spooky stuff with your friends to try and go viral".

Cover image for YouTube videoContent Warning: Trailer ⚠️ FREE FOR 24H ON STEAM!

Yesterday was April Fool's Day, a time of much wailing and gnashing of teeth for online news writers. Some of the "announcements" and "surprise releases" appear to have been genuine, however. Here's one Alice0 spotted - a very short game about cars.

IT'S... TUESDAY ALREADY?

It is! It is! Thank the maker for bank holidays. FEED THE MAW.

