Want to know the expected Hollow Knight: Silksong release date? Anticipation continues to build for upcoming Metroidvania Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-anticipated sequel to the 2017 indie hit, and we know a surprising amount. Since it's reveal way back in 2019, Silksong has had multiple trailers, appeared at major industry showcases for Xbox and Nintendo, and even had a playable demo at EGX - a fact that Imogen (RPS in peace) could hardly believe happened when she wrote about her desire to experience Hollow Knight again for the first time.

Of course, there are plenty of details to digest, and that's where we come in. In this guide, we'll break down everything we know so far about Hollow Knight: Silksong, including the expected release date, gameplay and story details, and whether it will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

On this page:

Hollow Knight: Silksong is expected to release in the first half of 2023. While that may seem ambitious, with Team Cherry's silence on the matter feeling particularly noteworthy, their appearance at an Xbox & Bethesda showcase in 2022 reveals all. Xbox were quick to tote that every game shown in the showcase would launch in the next 12 months. Since it took place in June 2022, that means we can expect to see Silksong launch at some point before June 2023.

For the Silksong sceptics out there, Xbox quickly tweeted to back up this claim. According to their Twitter account, Hollow Knight: Silksong will indeed release in the first half of 2023.

That's exactly what we said. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 12, 2022

Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer

Below, you can see the Hollow Knight: Silksong announcement trailer, which debuted back at E3 2019.

It starts with a brief shot of new playable character Hornet trembling, before she seemingly bursts out of some silk bindings. We then see various gameplay clips of Hornet dashing through environments in the new kingdom of Pharloom. In those clips, we also see Hornet's new skillset, with her acrobatic combat skills displayed against all sorts of new creepy crawly baddies and bosses. As the trailer continues, we get quick looks at new towns, various quests that Hornet can take, and a variety of new tools that she can employ to navigate Pharloom.

The latest trailer comes from the Xbox & Bethesda showcase in June 2022.

This trailer focuses heavily on two areas: Deep Docks, and the Gilded City. They both seem mechanical in nature, although quite opposite in tone. While both are clearly dangerous (this is the sequel to Hollow Knight, after all), Deep Docks seems far more horrifying, with sawblades roaring across the landscape and a fiery red, almost hellish background. The Gilded City, on the other hand, seems far more grandiose. In the trailer, we see Hornet traversing the area using illustrious, golden elevators, which are beautiful in a "we're carrying you to your death" way.

Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay

The longest gameplay trailer came from the reveal event at E3 2019, where Nintendo debuted a lengthy look during their Treehouse section. Clocking in at just under 20 minutes, the video shares plenty of gameplay (including a look at the Moss Grotto area that was playable at EGX 2019) and info about what to expect from Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Firstly, a breakdown for those new to the series. Hollow Knight and its sequel, Silksong, are incredibly challenging 2D action platformers, and they take clear inspiration from FromSoftware's Souls series. The metroidvania-style map presents an interconnected series of regions to explore, each filled with secret items and powerful bosses. In the original, you play as The Knight, but the protagonist of Silksong is called Hornet. Hornet featured in the original as a boss, and is the Knight's sibling.

Hornet is faster and more acrobatic than the Knight, with the ability to sprint and mantle ledges. She's also taller than the Knight, helping her reach higher surfaces. This new movement system offers a big change from Hollow Knight's slower, more calculated platforming.

Speed also seems to heavily impact combat, with Hornet's needle offering attacks with a wider arc. Hornet can also throw the needle and teleport to its location, helping you zip around in the air.

If you take damage, healing also seems much faster in Silksong, with Hornet able to get back to max health in a flash. That's a huge contrast to the original, in which The Knight would slowly heal one mask at a time. While this might make Silksong seem easier, we do know that it will have a greater focus on combat. So, while you might initially feel more powerful, we can also expect bosses to find new ways to punish our behaviour.

Hollow Knight: Silksong story details

In the earliest trailer, we see Hornet breaking free from her silk bindings. This presumably takes place right at the start of Silksong, which opens with Hornet being captured and taken to Pharloom. Upon breaking free, Hornet finds herself at the bottom of this mysterious new kingdom, which is "haunted by Silk and Song" - hence the name. Hornet must journey through the kingdom, climbing to the top in hopes of finding a citadel which may hold some answers surrounding her capture.

Of course, things are never that simple, and the bugs inhabiting Pharloom also seem to have a strange curse. On her journey, Hornet will delve into this mystery and investigate the plague that threatens Pharloom.

Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series consoles. This information was revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June 2022.

Those yet to dive into the series are in luck, as Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is also currently available on Game Pass. The Voidheart Edition is the Xbox One and PS4 release that contained all updates for the original in one package, including all four free content expansions. It'll take roughly 30 hours to complete the main story, so we'd recommend playing now if you want to be ready for Silksong at launch.

That wraps up everything we currently know about Hollow Knight: Silksong. Make sure to check back regularly for more news on this highly-anticipated sequel over the coming months!