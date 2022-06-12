Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on Game Pass at launch

The much-anticipated metroidvania Hollow Knight: Silksong finally gave another peek at the beautiful and awful things awaiting us in a new kingdom of insects. Microsoft's NotE3 showcase brought a new trailer, which didn't help with the info bugheads really crave—a release date—but did announce the exciting news that Silksong will be on Game Pass at launch. Here, come watch, check out some of the beautiful and awful things waiting to murder you.

I like that mossy forest, though I suppose I should be mighty wary. Cute and pretty do not translate to cheery in Hollow Knight's disarmingly grim world. Silksong will send Hornet to explore a new kingdom, squish news bugs, uncover new secrets, use new weapons and moves, and doubtless uncovering harrowing new secrets.

The developers, Team Cherry announced Silksong in 2019 but we've seen only scraps since them. Fans have been getting weird about it.

Still no release date, but what's the hurry? Do bear in mind Team Cherry are tiny. Whenever it does arrive, Silksong will be on Game Pass at launch, on PC and Xbox. It's also due to hit Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store, as well as Nintendo Switch.

Our Ed will tell you the first Hollow Knight is one of the best Soulslikes. John Walker's actual Hollow Knight sorta-review was less enamoured, and I suspect he'll never hear the end of it. Here, but if you do like it, check out Pip's peek into the art director's sketchbook way back in 2015.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.