The PS5 DualSense controller is 25% off at Amazon UK this week

Sony's PS5 DualSense controller is one of the best gamepads for PC too, and now it's 25% off at Amazon UK. This makes it the perfect time to pick up one of these comfortable, long-lasting and very haptic controllers for your very own - or double-up if you're enjoying split-screen games.

Despite being ostensibly a PS5 controller, the DualSense has received a fair amount of coverage here at the good ship RPS thanks to its popularity amongst PC gamers for its comfy design, precise thumbsticks and adaptive triggers. It's well supported by Steam - as our handy how-to guide illustrates and you can now even install firmware updates using a Windows application, rather than needing to rely on an actual PS5.

Unlike the earlier PS4 controller, the features of the DS are actually well-supported, with stuff like the adaptive triggers working correctly in about a dozen recent cross-platform titles like F1 2021, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Deathloop, Death Stranding and Far Cry 6.

If you want an even swankier controller setup, you can pick up a Razer charging dock in each of the official PS5 colours. This doubles the price of the entire setup, but having an attractive dock cuts down on cable clutter and makes for a much better-looking setup in my opinion. Plus, plunking a controller onto a dock is much easier than having to plug and unplug each time.

Either way though, the DualSense is well worth considering even if you don't have a PS5, and this is the perfect time to do it at 25% off. Thanks for joining us for this dealio, and stay tuned for more deals very soon!