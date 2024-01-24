The Quarry devs’ horror hit Until Dawn is reportedly the next PlayStation exclusive headed to PC

Supermassive Games’ breakout horror game Until Dawn is apparently headed to PC, becoming the next previously PlayStation 4-exclusive title to make the leap as an enhanced re-release after the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and The Last of Us.

The rumour comes from Dealabs’ billbil-kun, who has a fairly decent track record for breaking news such as the rebooted Mortal Kombat 1 and remastered Quake 2 last year.

According to the report, Until Dawn’s PC release will be an enhanced edition of the 2015 horror game. While details on what those enhancements will be weren’t given, the port is said to have been in development for at least a year - whether’s that by Supermassive themselves or another studio isn’t stated - and will also be headed to PlayStation 5, potentially giving an idea of the graphical upgrades in store. While the original Until Dawn’s facial tech looked impressive for the time - especially given it was running on PS4 hardware - it came at the cost of performance, notably an iffy framerate.

Image credit: Supermassive Games

Until Dawn set the template for Supermassive’s branching-narrative, interactive horror-movie games including the Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry, similarly putting a bunch of familiar faces (Hayden Panettiere of Heroes and Scream fame appears, as well as a pre-James Bond/Freddie Mercury Rami Malek) through a slasher-film wringer where the player’s decisions - and sometimes their ability to respond to a quicktime event - can see them live or die in a variety of gnarly ways while looking into spooky goings-on. For my money, it's still one of the best things Supermassive have done, too. While the Dark Pictures games and The Quarry have all released on PC, Until Dawn has remained a PS4 exclusive since its release almost a decade ago, being followed by a PlayStation VR-exclusive spin-off in rail-shooter Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

We’ll apparently learn more about the PC port of Until Dawn within the next 15 days, with this report coming hot on the heels of news that the game is being adapted into a live-action movie by the director of Annabelle: Creation, Shazam! and Lights Out. Why adapt a game that’s basically a playable movie starring actual, real-life actors into a film, you ask? We might all be able to answer that question - or not, because it’s nonsense - soon enough.