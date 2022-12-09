If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last Of Us Part 1 resurrects on PC on March 3rd 2023

Six months after it came out on PS5
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
Ellie and Joel take a drive in the Last Of Us.

After six months of shambling around PlayStation 5 consoles, Naughty Dog's first installment of The Last Of Us is heading to PC next year. Confirmed at tonight's Game Awards, The Last Of Us Part 1 will be clicking onto PC on March 3rd 2023. Honestly, I just want to see the giraffes again, really. Those zombies can get stuffed.

Previously, Sony said the PC version of The Last Of Us Part 1 would simply be coming "very soon" after launch on PS5, although I'm not sure six months technically counts as "very soon", but hey, at least we've got an actual date now. Unfortunately, we weren't treated to a special PC trailer for the occasion - just more footage captured on PS5 - so you'll have to make do with the original reveal trailer above.

In terms of improvements we can expect, they're exactly the same as what console owners had on PS5, including improved AI, lighting effects, and new modes such as permadeath and speedrunning. Admittedly, the PS5 version wasn't amazingly well received, but that's probably because the console version of The Last Of Us Remastered still looks pretty darn great all things considered, negating the need to spend £70 on the PS5 version. Still, I'd imagine the PC edition will go down a bit better, simply by virtue of us not actually being able to play this anywhere else right now.

There's no Steam page up for The Last Of Us Part 1 just yet, or any word on pricing for that matter, but here's hoping it's not as extortionate as the PS5 version.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch