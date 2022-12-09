The Last Of Us Part 1 resurrects on PC on March 3rd 2023

After six months of shambling around PlayStation 5 consoles, Naughty Dog's first installment of The Last Of Us is heading to PC next year. Confirmed at tonight's Game Awards, The Last Of Us Part 1 will be clicking onto PC on March 3rd 2023. Honestly, I just want to see the giraffes again, really. Those zombies can get stuffed.

Previously, Sony said the PC version of The Last Of Us Part 1 would simply be coming "very soon" after launch on PS5, although I'm not sure six months technically counts as "very soon", but hey, at least we've got an actual date now. Unfortunately, we weren't treated to a special PC trailer for the occasion - just more footage captured on PS5 - so you'll have to make do with the original reveal trailer above.

In terms of improvements we can expect, they're exactly the same as what console owners had on PS5, including improved AI, lighting effects, and new modes such as permadeath and speedrunning. Admittedly, the PS5 version wasn't amazingly well received, but that's probably because the console version of The Last Of Us Remastered still looks pretty darn great all things considered, negating the need to spend £70 on the PS5 version. Still, I'd imagine the PC edition will go down a bit better, simply by virtue of us not actually being able to play this anywhere else right now.

There's no Steam page up for The Last Of Us Part 1 just yet, or any word on pricing for that matter, but here's hoping it's not as extortionate as the PS5 version.

