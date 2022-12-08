If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Liveblog: The Game Awards 2022

Tune in for a special late showing on the RPS react-o-tron Live
The Game Awards 2022 logo over a stylised image of the TGA trophy design.

The Game Awards 2022 will shortly open on Geoff Keighley’s beaming, powdered face, and we’ll be liveblogging all the game announcements and reveals that follow. If you don’t already have somewhere to watch, feel free to join myself and Liam as we narrate, debate and maybe even hot-take our way through the show’s surprises.

Or! We’ll collapse from exhaustion thirty minutes in. Yes, it’s a late one if you’re a fellow UK dweller, with The Game Awards stream starting at 12:30am GMT. That’s a more reasonable 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST for those on the same continent as the master of trailermonies himself. Here’s the official YouTube stream, and you can find the special RPS Liveblog Widget: Caffeine Edition further down this page.

As for what you can expect, besides dubiously important trophies, there will almost certainly be some Street Fighter 6 news, a Michael Madsen-endorsed announcement from 505 Games, and very probably an update from bezzie Geoff mate Hideo Kojima on the next Kojima Productions project. Valve are also giving away one Steam Deck every minute to some lucky souls who watch the show on Steam. Which you could do, but then you wouldn’t be here, with us. Which would be kinda mean. You know how late Liam is staying up for this?

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

Evenin'. Join us back here at 12:30am GMT / 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST for The Game Awards liveblog! It'll be RPS... after dark.

James Archer

