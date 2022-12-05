If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to watch The Game Awards 2022

You can catch the Game Awards livestream on Steam, YouTube, Twitch, and more
The logo for The Game Awards against an abstract orange background.

Where can I watch The Game Awards 2022? The Game Awards 2022 are taking place on December 8th (for some in the early hours of Dec 9th), with a three-hour show starting at 12:30am GMT / 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST. You can tune in to the stream via a number of platforms, but be aware that there are some requirements you need to meet if you're hoping to win yourself a free Steam Deck during the show. Read on below for links to where to view, as well as a handy recap of the things you need to do beforehand if you're planning on entering the giveaway competition.

Watch on YouTube
How to watch The Game Awards on Steam

If you're interested in winning one of the 180 Steam Decks being given away during the Game Awards this year, you'll need to watch the show live via Steam, which you can do via one of the following:

There are a few other requirements as well — namely, you need to have signed up for the competition; must live in the US, UK, EU, or Canada; must be logged in to your Steam account on the device you're watching on; and need to have bought a game on the platform sometime between 14th November 2021-14th November 2022.

Where else can I watch The Game Awards 2022?

If you're not out to win a Steam Deck during this year's Game Awards ceremony, you can also choose to tune into the show via a number of other streaming outlets, including:

Just to reiterate, you won't be eligible to win a free Steam Deck if you watch via one of these channels, even if you meet the other criteria. If you're not taking part, however, you can watch wherever you want, and can even catch up via VODs if you don't fancy staying up to watch the show live.

Most of us here at the RPS Treehouse will be staying up into the small hours on Thursday night to bring you live coverage of the show, while a skeleton crew will take over for the regular 9-to-5 on Friday to bring you more reactions. Check out our Game Awards 2022 topic tag for all the latest info, and keep your eyes peeled for livestream links nearer the time!

