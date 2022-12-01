When are the Game Awards 2022 happening? The 9th annual Game Awards ceremony is being held on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. The three-hour show will be taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, beginning at 4:30pm local time. But if you're hoping to watch it live from wherever you are, we've listed regional start times below, and more details on where to watch the livestream will be along nearer the time.

Watch on YouTube Earlier this year, the residents of the RPS Treehouse got together to discuss our feelings about the most exciting games we saw at Summer Games Fest (a.k.a. Geoff Fest, Keigh3, Not-E3, etc.).

What time are The Game Awards 2022?

If you want to watch The Game Awards 2022 live as they happen, you'll need to be near your favourite internet-ready device at the following times:

US West Coast (PST): 4:30pm on Thursday, December 8th

4:30pm on Thursday, December 8th US East Coast (EST): 7:30pm on Thursday, December 8th

7:30pm on Thursday, December 8th United Kingdom (GMT): 12:30am on Friday, December 9th

12:30am on Friday, December 9th Central Europe (CET): 1:30am on Friday, December 9th

What to expect from The Game Awards 2022

Awards are being given out in 31 categories this year, recognising excellence in the games industry in areas ranging from narrative and design, outstanding titles in a wide range of individual genres, through to e-sports and content creation. There are even awards for the best game that isn't out yet, and for the best adaptation of a video game into another entertainment medium.

The most highly-anticipated trophy is of course the one awarded for Game of the Year, which this year is being hotly contested between Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Stray. God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have also received the nod, although since none of them are available on PC (at least, not yet), we're contractually not allowed to be quite so excited about those here at RPS.

Many if not most of the denizens of the RPS Treehouse will be staying up into the small hours on Thursday night to bring you live coverage of the show, while a skeleton crew will take over for the regular 9-to-5 on Friday morning to bring you more reactions. Check out our Game Awards 2022 topic tag for all the latest info, and keep your eyes peeled for livestream links nearer the time!