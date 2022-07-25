The Last Of Us Part 1 remake should be out on PC “very soon” after its PlayStation debut, according to one dev

Fed up with waiting for big-name console games to come out on PC after they’ve landed on current-gen consoles? Good job that a Naughty Dog artist has said that The Last Of Us Part 1 remake will be launching on our beige box of choice “very soon” after coming to PS5 on September 2nd then. Senior Environment Texture Artist Jonathan Benainous made the comment to a The Last Of Us fan who tweeted at him about the PC version.

The Last Of Us Part 1 is coming to PC, but we don't know when yet.

“Glad to hear you're hyped man!" Benainous said. "PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release!”. If Benainous is on the money with his comment then The Last Of Us Part 1 would be a departure from other PlayStation console exclusives that have made their way to PC to date, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, God Of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sony reiterated in August last year that their games would come to PC, but only after a period of console exclusivity. At least we got to see more of exactly how Naughty Dog is upgrading The Last Of Us at the end of last week, when the devs shared a deep dive video detailing the improved AI and new modes such as permadeath and speedrunning. Naughty Dog haven’t been best pleased about multiple leaks from the game’s development making the rounds online in recent weeks.

The Last Of Us Part 1 doesn’t have a release date yet, but I’ll let you know when it does. Possibly by bursting through your wall with a load of mushrooms dangling off of me, but you’ll have to sit patiently in mild terror to find out.