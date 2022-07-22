Naughty Dog detail new The Last of Us remake features trailer after "disheartening" leaks

A new video revealing more details about what to expect from The Last Of Us Part 1 remake has been shared by developers Naughty Dog following what some of their senior staff call “disheartening and frustrating” leaks. The video shows off new modes coming with the remake, such as speedrun mode and the brutal permadeath, along with more sophisticated AI for NPCs. You can watch the ten-minute video for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Developers Naughty Dog have sat down to talk about the improvements in their remake of The Last Of Us.

Details of The Last Of Us Part 1’s features trickled out at first this week, but more and more started to drop online yesterday. The leaks have shown the game’s intro, control layouts and accessibility options, and combat. Needless to say, Naughty Dog weren’t best pleased that information about the game was finding its way out into the wild.

Naughty Dog’s vice-president Arne Meyer tweeted that the leaks “really suck” when he shared the new video. “Esp when we're right on the cusp of an asset drop,” Meyer continued. “It's disheartening and frustrating to teams who have put their hearts [into] making awesome things for our fans.”

Senior editor at Naughty Dog Samuel Prince shared a similar sentiment. “Since this is getting some attention, I just want to say that leaks suck,” Prince said, “They're extremely hurtful to the devs who work tirelessly to bring you these wonderful games. Public-facing assets take a long time to create, revise, approve, localize, clear legal, ESRB, etc. Be kind!”

While The Last Of Us Part 1 will initially come to PlayStation 5, it was also confirmed for PC during June’s Summer Game Fest. Some of the features shown off in the new video from Naughty Dog are specific to PlayStation, but we can imagine that most of the updates to AI and fresh modes will make their way into the PC version. I’m particularly looking forward to photo mode, so I can snap plenty of arty shots of fungus people.

The Last Of Us Part 1 remake will launch on PC at a future date, but arrives on PS5 on September 2nd.