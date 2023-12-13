The RPS Advent Calendar 2023, December 13th

It's the most wonderful time of the year, the RPS Advent Calender 2023! Each day reveals a new favourite game from this year, leading up to our GOTY. Check the main calendar post to see the full list.

What's that I hear behind today's Advent Calendar door? A sweet guitar riff and a sick drum beat that makes me want to snap my fingers forevermore? Man, I'm tapping my toes just thinking about it!

Yep, it's time to break out those rhythm sticks, folks, because here comes Hi-Fi Rush!

James: The best musical moment I’ve ever witnessed was the climax of a Biffy Clyro gig in 2010, frontman Simon Neil launching himself down the stage’s protruding ego ramp to belt out Mountains’ thundering final bars. I think the highest compliment I can pay Hi-Fi Rush is that at times, it provoked the same raw, body-overtaking joy that I felt in that sticky Wembley crowd, watching my favourite band nail my favourite song.

A rhythm-action game where all your hits automatically land on the beat might sound like it defeats its own purpose – or, at least, its own challenge. But in robot-thwacking practice, timing combos with blocks and dashes is plenty stimulating. Instead, that little bit of help with on-the-beat strikes mainlly serves to make sure Hi-Fi Rush never loses its flow.

And my word, what a flow it is. From the smallest ‘bot skirmish to the signature, Invaders Must Die-scored cafeteria battle, combat is a rocking, pulsing thrill, with successful hits accompanied by guitar licks and crowd chants to build on and enhance the backing tunes. Music is not simply a mechanic: it’s celebrated, even venerated, and its power to stir the soul (or, least, tap the foot) is wielded wonderfully. Utterly intoxicating stuff.

It's weird, then, that Tango Gameworks also saw fit to break up these fight scenes with so many platforming and corridor-wandering segments. A few would make sense, sure – what is a good song without dynamics? – but there are just so many, especially around the mid-point, that I started to wish Hi-Fi Rush’s understanding of music extended to a fast-forward button. Still, there are at least of a couple of nicely creative boss fights during this otherwise quiet stretch. Some good jokes, too. Even if it’s mostly evident in cutscenes, Hi Fi Rush’s comic timing is as sharp as its musical rhythm.

And, ultimately, your reward for pushing on is a delightful, cathartic, setpiece-heavy final act, one that explodes with energy and heart like the confetti cannons at that Biffy gig. Just without the shirtless Scotsmen.

Katharine: One of the best and most delightful surprises of 2023, Hi-Fi Rush is a joyous explosion of sound and colour. But as much as I enjoyed its rhythmic platforming and head-bashing setpieces, it's ultimately a game I will remember most fondly for its excellent photo mode. When you can break down the action to a frame-by-frame basis, it becomes even easier to see just what marvelous attention to detail has gone into making this spectacular game feel so seamless and full of life. From the SNAPs and the BOINGs to the arcs of light and comic-book-style dot colour gradients, the photo mode lets you drink in second-long moments in all their glory. It may be a musical rhythm game at heart, but Hi-Fi Rush is one of those rare games that's just as rewarding when it's still and silent as it is in motion.

