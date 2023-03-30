Chat Hi-Fi Rush with us in RPS Game Club

Coverage

Katharine says: I'm normally pants at parries in games, but I liked the focus they had here, particularly in that Korsica fight. Maybe Hi-Fi Rush's generally more forgiving nature meant they were actually easier to perform, too. They definitely felt a little more forgiving, and having you parry attacks in rhythm-based memory puzzles was a stroke of genius. I loved facing off against the robots that forced you into those minigames before you could defeat them. – Liam Richardson

Godwhacker says: I don't think there's one particular moment (although the canteen fight is a good candidate), more just all the tiny one-shot jokes driven by slapstick / physical comedy, usually focussed on 808. I don't think I've seen a game do physical (*comedy) this well. Yeah, the choreography, blocking and plotting of the cutscenes in general is just superb. Lots of great sight and spoken gags in there. – Katharine Castle

Monsters, the lot of you. – Katharine Castle

pete says: I'm not going to condemn people for smashing the completely defenceless, harmless and sweet cleaner bots. I just ask to look inside, to your organs, and think about whether being full of loot is a justification. If my guts were stuffed full of loose cash, I would simply allow myself to be beaten to death. – Liam Richardson

I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: @pete, I admit I had a blast obliterating all the little cleaner bots as they whirred around in distress, asking me if they did something wrong. Am I a monster? Come on, they dropped loot! – Liam Richardson

Katharine says: What was everyone's favourite moment in the game? Personally, I was very fond of the Korsica boss battle (and not just because it had Korsica in it). This was mine, too. Although the Prodigy fight in the canteen and the battle against the giant robot towards the end are definitely up there. – Liam Richardson

Dez says: I destroyed the (awesome) cleaning robots on the main playthrough, but I can't bring myself to smash them on later track cleanups. Absolutely outraged at all the wanton cleaner bot destruction. Shame on you all. – Katharine Castle

Dez says: @Godwhacker, according to TVTropes, "Many of the noteworthy characters in the story are named after foods and beverages: Chai, Peppermint, Macaron, CNMN (pronounced 'Cinnamon'), Kale, Mimosa, Rekka (a type of ramen) and Roquefort (a type of cheese)." Corsican (Korsica) pear spice is another popular blend of tea; maybe those with spice-names are protagonists? Huh, how interesting! Nice little foreshadowing for Korsica's character arc there, too. – Liam Richardson

The only romantic pairing I was actively rooting for was between the cleaner bot and the lady bot in the gardens before Mimosa's concert. Too cute. – Katharine Castle

If Tango didn't want me to decimate them, they wouldn't have stuffed them full of delicious scrap. – Liam Richardson

How dare you, Liam, you absolute monster. They're just doing their best. – Katharine Castle

pete says: I liked the little cleaner robots, they were sweet. Chai was nicely judged, the right side of idiot I uh. I killed so many of these. Like. Smashed to smithereens. No remorse. – Liam Richardson

Godwhacker says: Wasn't convinced by Corsica - Peppermint and Chai had this brother-sister-but-might-also-fuck thing going on; Korsica just got an accent and the line "stupid... musical... robot... powers..." I actually felt like there was no energy between Peppermint and Chai other than sibling-level annoyance, and found it really refreshing that they never pushed the story in any explicitly romantic directions. Just a bunch of weirdos hanging out and being pals. – Liam Richardson

I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: I'm fond of Macaron too and the contrast between his imposing stature and his timid nature. Macaron is a real sweetie. If there isn't fan art of Macaron eating macaroons, then the world is a poorer place for it. – Katharine Castle

I love those weirdos. – Katharine Castle

You'll be pleased to hear my love for the game's photo mode has not abated in the slightest. – Katharine Castle

Love those big comic book shots. – Katharine Castle

I took so many screenshots while playing that my partner became genuinely grumpy with how often she was subjected to the Xbox notifcation noise. But in my defence, look at this. – Liam Richardson

Haha oh my days, she really does. – Liam Richardson

Not gonna lie. Part of the reason why I do like Korsica so much is because she's got big Flannery from Pokemon energy. – Katharine Castle

I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: Speaking of Sebastian, how great is it to have such a versatile developer that can go from Evil Within to this? I haven't played Ghostwire yet, but I don't imagine Nine Inch Nails features heavily in it. I was thinking about this constantly while playing it. Although I was disappointed to hear founder Shinji Mikami was leaving the company, you play something like this where he was largely hands-off, and you can see why he's comfortable stepping away. The talent they've cultivated there is phenomonal. I can't wait to see what they do next. – Liam Richardson

Jumping in to say that Robbie Daymond as Chai made me incredibly happy as a Critical Role nerd. Met him at MCM London last year and he was just lovely, too. – Hayden Hefford

Godwhacker says: 808 gets all the best jokes though Truth – Katharine Castle

The little dance they do during the dream sequence is maybe my gaming highlight of the year so far. Quality stuff. – Liam Richardson

Really, 808 also deserves a mention here as clearly the best video game cat. We're defo gonna have to redo our list soon... – Katharine Castle

CNMN was great. That marker gag never gets old. – Liam Richardson

But yes, Korsica is indeed the correct answer, although I do have a soft spot for CNMN as well. I do love a good comedy robot with marker pen for a face. – Katharine Castle

pete says: I wouldn't have even registered that there were different songs without the white text to tell me Like Katharine said, I agree that most of the tunes blend into the background a bit. Other than the Prodigy I felt like most of the tracks were cut up too much to actually appreciate them. – Liam Richardson

Japanese VA all the way, man, it's only right. – Katharine Castle

What did we think of the main cast? Who was your favourite, and why is the only correct answer Korsica (questionable Scottish accent aside)? – Liam Richardson

Oh man, I missed the Clair De Lune bit in the museum! I must go back... – Katharine Castle

Godwhacker says: Can we talk about how great SEB-AAA is? The Noir Cop Robot who works in HR Yes. Yes we can. The easter eggs in this game are fantastic. SEB-AAA and JSF-001. The snail logo that hangs around in certain levels. The lantern hidden in the corner of the museum that plays a segment of Clair de lune when you walk up to it. I loved them all. – Liam Richardson

I know there were other Evil Within refs in the game, particularly that one about The Evil Within 3 ... – Katharine Castle

Oh yeah, SEB-AAA is great. I'm assuming he's a direct play on Sebastian from Evil Within. – Katharine Castle

Weirdly, the licensed tracks never really made much of an impact on me as so much of it is instrumental - they sort of all blurred into the same in-house soundtrack to me. Lonely Boy excepted, of course! – Katharine Castle

Dez says: For those curious, the Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack (including licensed songs) are free on Spotify. I've been playing several tracks in my car during my commute. I didn't realise it was all on Spotify! Thanks! Currently listening to Too Big To Fail. What a tune! – Liam Richardson

Liam says: Must have felt nice knowing that since the original track released, you've gone from a freelancer to the editor of the world's best gaming site, right? Haha, I do feel very lucky, that's for sure. – Katharine Castle

I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: This is very much something I'd play whether it was chosen for our little club or not. In fact, I played it right after I finished Sekiro, which seems to be a significant inspiration. A grappling hook that can be used in combat, parries, dodges. There's even a type of samurai bot that killed me more times than I can count. I'd never thought of it like that, but you're absolutely right. For the record I think Sekrio would have been improved if every time you slashed your sword a disembodied crowd shouted "HEY!" – Liam Richardson

Very true! You can catch the link here. – Katharine Castle

I love it when music takes you back to a specific place. Must have felt nice knowing that since the original track released, you've gone from a freelancer to the editor of the world's best gaming site, right? How did we all feel about the soundtrack in general? I expected the licensed tracks to be the best bit, but with one or two exceptions, I actually preferred the original score. – Liam Richardson

The 'Good's and 'Perfect's are just an added bonus in the general melee of sight and sound. – Katharine Castle

Dez says: Rhythm games aren't really my wheelhouse (except for the Bit.Trip series), but I enjoyed Hi-Fi Rush, and I'm really glad they've got a pretty forgiving Easy mode. Love a bit of Bit.Trip. But yeah, I think the thing everyone in the RPS Treehouse has liked about Hi-Fi Rush this month is just how forgiving it is. – Katharine Castle

treelo says: aha, hello Hi Treelo! Welcome. Hi Treelo! Welcome. – Katharine Castle

That song takes me back to a very specific point in my life when I was looking for my first job post-university, trying to make it as a freelance writer (and failing miserably). It was on the radio all the heckin time. – Katharine Castle

Oh lawd, let me tell you, I haven't been able to stop singing/whistling/humming Lonely Boy by The Black Keys all goddamn month. – Katharine Castle

