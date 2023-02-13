If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Trans Witches Are Witches bundle raises over $90,000 for LGBTQ teams

The Itch bundle includes over 60 magic-themed games, zines, and more

Kaan Serin
News by Kaan Serin
Published on
Three way image split between games from the Trans Witches Are Witches bundle

If you’ve been enjoying RPS’ Magic Week - our two-week endeavour to spotlight magical indies - you might enjoy the Trans Witches Are Witches bundle, which is unrelated to Magic Week, but has the same spirit. The bundle is a collection of 69 games, music, zines, and other creative oddities of the magical variety. Everything has been made by LGBTQ+ creators and all the proceeds will be split between the featured teams. So far, the bundle has passed a whopping $90,000 (or £74,000) in sales, with over a week left to go.

The bundle has a little something for everyone with top-down RPGs, board games, visual novels, and just generally weird thingamabobs. Lots of the featured games look interesting, although a few, in particular, caught my eye.

Do I Pass? is one of the featured visual novels that follows a trans woman with anxiety about whether or not she ‘passes’ as female. She’s soon able to transform into a ghost - the classic white sheets kind - to peek into others’ minds and find out what they’re thinking. Queer people have a different relationship with public spaces, and I’m excited to see a game tackle the subject.

SkateFPS is another bundled game that struck me. It’s a witchy shooter where you fight papercraft monsters with your ET-esque pointed finger and purple-painted nails. Alas, I can’t give you more info since the game’s description is in Spanish, and I only have a casual, Duolingo level of Spanish comprehension. In other words, no hablo español. There’s also a number of quirky gay dating sims, alongside other cool stuff that you might like.

The Trans Witches Are Witches bundle is available on itch.io for $60 until February 24th. There’s also a smaller $10 edition, and most of the games are available for individual purchase, too.

