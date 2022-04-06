Hot on the heels of The Wheel Of Time finding a load of new fans through a live-action series, GOG and Nightdive Studios have dug up and re-released a 90s FPS set in Robert Jordan's fantasy world. GOG are also using this opportunity to revive Good Old Games, their original name, albeit only as a store category for games they consider both old and good. This is one of them, they say. Is it? I know it's old, but is it good?

Release in 1999, the WOT game was made by Legend Entertainment, the studio behind Unreal 2: The Awakening, Star Control 3, and Eric The Unready. Set before the novels, it's a first-person shooter with a whole heap of magic spells. GOG say they've worked together with Nightdive on the re-release, tweaked and ready to run on modern systems.

The game's available now on GOG for £6.29, a price which includes the 10% launch discount running until Wednesday the 13th. This game entirely passed me by in the 90s. Honestly, this is the first I've heard of it. Is it any good, reader dear?

GOG today also launched a new Good Old Games category on their store.

"Originally, GOG stood for Good Old Games," they explain. The idea for the company was born from the wish to play older games in a legal and easy-to-use way. As the classic games hold a special place in our heart, we’d like to devote more attention to highlighting them. It means that our goal is for GOG to become, once again, the best place for the classic PC games."

I feel positively ancient when Saints Row 2, Vampire Bloodlines, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. are considered Old Games. No, I know they're not new games, but do they really count as old games? Now I know how people in their 50s must have felt when Good Old Games first launched with a lineup of games from the 90s.