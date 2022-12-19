Them's Fightin' Herds trots out as today's Epic Christmas freebie

People like Them's Fightin' Herds, an accessible fightin' game about controlling ponies that punch other ponies. I don't know whether it's as good as its name, but I do know it's the latest game Epic are handing out in their 15 days of Christmas freebies. Grab it now, keep it forever - but only if you click the button before the next game lands.

Them's Fightin' Herds started life in 2011 as a My Little Pony fan game called Fighting Is Magic, but developers Mane6 switched it up when Hasbro told them no, you can't blatantly reproduce the cartoon characters from our beloved children's tv show in your violent brawler. One name change and a $586,000 IndieGoGo fundraiser later, they launched on Steam in 2015. It's nice when cease and desists don't entirely desist the thing they're ceasing.

There's a story mode, as well as local and online multiplayer. I hope it recreates the high drama nonsense of a Mortal Kombat campaign but with ponies instead of cyborgs and demons.

It's still getting updates, with new DLC character Texas the bull just added today in version 4.0. You will need to pay for either the Season 1 Pass or his individual Character Pack, though.

You can grab Them's Fightin' Herds for free from the Epic Store, so long as you do so before 4pm tomorrow when the next game lands. There's a big Christmas sale over there, too.