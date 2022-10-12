There's a rumour 2023’s Call Of Duty could be a paid expansion for Modern Warfare 2

Call Of Duty fans are getting worked up about whether there’ll be a new game in the military shooter series next year, as a yearly instalment has been tradition since 2005. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has waded in to allege that, while there will be some fresh COD in the offing, it’ll be in the form of something like a paid expansion for the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 instead of a full game. A Modern Warfare 2.5, if you will.

Watch on YouTube Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting 4K and ultrawide support on PC.

The claim emerged part of a Twitter debate speculating whether a new Call Of Duty game would be released in 2023, following up a report from February suggesting the series would skip its annual instalment for the first time in nearly twenty years. Call Of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who’s been rather prolific with the rumouring lately, also alleged in a tweet over the weekend that Modern Warfare 2 would be getting campaign DLC in “late 2023”. Schreier’s claim would back that up, although neither specifies where it came from.

So there may well be more COD in 2023 without there being a distinctly new COD. Next year is the series’ 20th anniversary, so you might expect publishers Activision Blizzard to go large with it reaching that milestone. Additional campaign DLC for Modern Warfare 2, along with a rumoured greatest hits map pack, doesn’t seem like that, but nothing has been confirmed yet. All we know so far is that Activision’s Q2 earnings report this year said the company was planning “new premium content” for Call Of Duty. That could mean a new game, an expansion, or something else.

Next year they'll be selling new stuff for MW2, an expansion or something like that (not sure exactly what it'll look like but it'll have campaign stuff too). No actual new COD until 2024 as I reported earlier this year — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 10, 2022

We’re fast approaching CODmas, so there’s a lot of talk about the future of the series and what’s lined up for Modern Warfare 2 after its launch this month. Other rumours doing the rounds include a trio of world-famous soccer players joining Modern Warfare 2 as operators later in the year, and the aforementioned greatest hits map pack. Ed and Hayden pooled their years of collective Call Of Duty experience to put together a list of the best COD maps they’d like to see in a pack like that, if it ever arrives.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 infiltrates Steam and Battle.net on October 28th. You can pick it up for £60/$70/€70.

Activision Blizzard publish Call Of Duty and they're still facing law suits alleging a workplace culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Microsoft also intend to buy Activision Blizzard, although the deal is currently under investigation by UK regulators over competition concerns.