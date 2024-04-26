This Ace Attorney collection is about to disappear from Steam, so grab it while you can (and cheap, for the next week)

A collection of five Phoenix Wright games - including some of the greatest visual novels of all time, in my opinion - is about to be discontinued on Steam, making it slightly less convenient to pick up the original Ace Attorney trilogy and its recent prequel games. That’s the bad news. The good news is you’ve got a month’s notice - and it’s on sale for the next week or so.

Just so we’re clear here, it’s the Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection bundle of two games - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - that’s being taken off Steam, not the individual games themselves. So put down that pitchfork shaped like the lawyer’s immaculately spiked hairdo, would you.

Still, losing a handy bundle of the first three games in the Ace Attorney series - which absolutely hold up in their HD re-release, as someone who revisits them regularly - and the recent Great Ace Attorney Chronicles prequels back set in the 19th century - following Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke as he runs into bumbling detective Herlock Sholmes - is a shame, especially as both games are well worth playing.

Capcom didn’t give a reason as to why they’ve decided to yoink the bundle from sale, simply announcing that the double-pack will be discontinued as of May 31st. (Cheers for the spot, Eurogamer.) Again, the games will remain for sale separately and you’ll still be able to play them, you just can’t grab them together for a deal.

Image credit: Capcom

That’s as of the end of May, anyway. For now, you can still go grab the Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection if you don’t own either game already. Conveniently, the bundle is currently on sale for Japan’s Golden Week, bringing it down to £13. (For comparison: buying the two games individually costs around £10 more, even on sale.)

While this year’s Apollo Justice trilogy - following directly on from the Ace Attorney trilogy - hasn’t been cut in price, series creator Shu Takumi’s masterpiece Ghost Trick is similarly discounted - you should absolutely play that too.