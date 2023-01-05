This Among Us-like is huge on Steam thanks to a BTS member

Earlier today, Goose Goose Duck had 563,293 concurrent players on Steam. You'd be forgiven for not having heard of it, however. The social deduction game was released in 2021 and is easily described as "Among Us with ducks and geese", but its popularity has steadily grown since it was played by Kim Tae-hyung, a member of K-pop group BTS.

You can compare Goose Goose Duck's growth to Among Us's similar ascent via SteamDB. Goose Goose Duck grew steadily in popoularity in 2022, until it started leaping in numbers by the hundreds of thousands at the end of November 2022. Tae-hyung streamed the game on November 27th.

Goose Goose Duck is a 2D game in which geese work together to complete a mission while other players - whether ducks or other birds - infiltrate, sabotage and murder them. It's Among Us, then - or any of a number of other similar games. In fairness to Goose Goose Duck, it does have more variety of modes than Among Us. It's also free-to-play, while Among Us costs a few bucks.

Its sudden increase in popularity has naturally caused some issues, including server outages. Developers Gaggle Studios offered an update on January 2nd saying that they "expected a large increase in players but not like this," and that they were working on "increasing capacity."

All of this is pretty similar to the sudden success of Among Us. It, too, had been out for a year and a half already when it suddenly became popular, and its sudden popularity was likewise triggered by the right streamer playing it at the right time. Among Us was further helped along by a global pandemic trapping everyone inside, of course.

If you feel like being betrayed by some strangers, you can grab Goose Goose Duck for free from Steam.