This Cobalt Core mod adds hapless frog Soggins to your crew for extra chaos

If you've been enjoying the excellent Cobalt Core as part of this month's RPS Game Club, you may well have stumbled into Soggins the frog along your travels. Running into this hapless buffoon is always a delight in Cobalt Core, as he's one of the few special characters who doesn't instantly attack you on sight. Rather, the task here is always to try and save him from his own idiocy - namely, his malfunctioning ship that keeps firing his missiles right back toward him. He's an ungrateful little sod if you do rescue him from certain doom, but I kinda love him for it anyway - and thanks to an industrious pair of modders, you can now have Soggins join your crew to inflict his own special brand of personal chaos on you.

Made by NexusModders Arin and Shockah, the Soggins - Unavoidable Bumbling Idiocy mod doesn't just have the most perfect name, but its description also makes me want to go, 'Yes, instant download, please':

"A completely disruptive crewmate, he makes most cards completely unreliable by just being aboard your ship, any single card played could turn out to work in unintended (but fun!) ways," it reads, which, yep, sounds like Soggins all right.

The pair of modders have also created a whole deck of cards for Soggins to use, as well as two special abilities for him. 'Doubles And Botches' is a passive trait that can either double a card's effects, or fail to activate it completely ("don't worry, he will try to apologize for a missed opportunity," the modders write, as evidenced no doubt by the 'Half-hearted Apology' card below), while 'Frogproof' is a card trait that can be applied so they're not affected by the aforementioned 'Doubles And Botches' ability.

Image credit: Arin, Shockah/NexusMods

Both sound very in keeping with Soggins as force of chaos, and you can see the full deck Arin and Shockah have created for him above. The background art has some particularly nice touches ('Pressing Buttons' and 'I'm Always Right' are brilliant, good work everyone), and the sheer number of references to both his smugness and apologetic nature also made me chuckle.

So if Cobalt Core's regular difficulty challenges just aren't doing it for you, then why not try a run with old Soggins in tow? Just remember that you'll need to install either the Nickel Mod Loader for Cobalt Core tool (made by developers Rocket Rat Games) or the Kokoro utility library first before you can get Soggins up and running in the game.

There are more Cobalt Core-related posts coming over the next couple of weeks as well as we head toward our liveblog discussion at the end of the month, and next week we'll be gathering your thoughts and comments on the game as well to see how you've been getting on with it.

Cobalt Core is currently 20% off over on Steam, too, bringing this excellent roguelike deckbuilder to just £13/$16.