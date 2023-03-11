If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Time-loop online shooter Lemnis Gate will become unplayable in July

No do-overs

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Lemnis Gate is a multiplayer shooter trapped within a turn-based timeloop, in which players work across turns to support their past selves and stymy their opponents. If that were possible in reality, this would be the perfect moment for a new iteration to appear and throw a shield around Lemnis Gate, because its developers have announced that it will close down this summer.

Watch on YouTube

"Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it's with sadness that we share this news today," says the announcement.

"From April 11 2023, Lemnis Gate will be removed from sale on all platforms. However, we will be keeping the multiplayer servers online so you can all continue to enter the loop until July 11 2023, at which point they will be closed."

While console players can continue to access "local multiplayer and training modes", PC players will be entirely unable to play beyond July 11th.

Making video games is exceptionally difficult, and making video games that find an audience is even harder. Lemnis Gate never managed the latter and has a single-digit player count on Steam at the time of writing. I have a lot of sympathy for the developers. I have even more sympathy for players, however, however few, who spent £15/$20 on a game that will soon be entirely inert. I remember a time when multiplayer shooters that failed to hit it big could live on via dedicated servers, rather than simply blink out of existence.

In fairness, our Lemnis Gate review probably didn't help win it any players.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch