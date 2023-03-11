Time-loop online shooter Lemnis Gate will become unplayable in July

Lemnis Gate is a multiplayer shooter trapped within a turn-based timeloop, in which players work across turns to support their past selves and stymy their opponents. If that were possible in reality, this would be the perfect moment for a new iteration to appear and throw a shield around Lemnis Gate, because its developers have announced that it will close down this summer.

"Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it's with sadness that we share this news today," says the announcement.

"From April 11 2023, Lemnis Gate will be removed from sale on all platforms. However, we will be keeping the multiplayer servers online so you can all continue to enter the loop until July 11 2023, at which point they will be closed."

While console players can continue to access "local multiplayer and training modes", PC players will be entirely unable to play beyond July 11th.

Making video games is exceptionally difficult, and making video games that find an audience is even harder. Lemnis Gate never managed the latter and has a single-digit player count on Steam at the time of writing. I have a lot of sympathy for the developers. I have even more sympathy for players, however, however few, who spent £15/$20 on a game that will soon be entirely inert. I remember a time when multiplayer shooters that failed to hit it big could live on via dedicated servers, rather than simply blink out of existence.

In fairness, our Lemnis Gate review probably didn't help win it any players.