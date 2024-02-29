Tomb Raider Remastered devs apologise for releasing an unfinished version on Epic Games Store

The creators of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered have apologised to players for releasing an unfinished version of the game on the Epic Games Store, following a series of unflattering comparisons between versions on ye olde social media.

"We currently are working on the first update, which we anticipate will launch in the next few weeks," reads a Steam post. "We appreciate your patience as we want to ensure that the quality is meeting the needs and expectations of our community.

"In regards to the Epic Games Store build and related stories... a development build with incomplete assets has been available for download on the Epic Games Store," it continues. "Content in that Epic Games Store build contained some work-in-progress materials that do not represent our final quality expectations. We have corrected the build to match the live Steam version."

Players picked up on differences between the Steam and Epic Games builds earlier this week, as reported by TheGamer. The more egregious included different skyboxes, differing levels of visibility for door keys, and different water textures. Have you had the chance to play both, for whatever reason, and if so, have any contrasts jumped out at you?

As far as I can tell, there are no differences between how each version of the game controls. If there were, I suspect Katharine would have opinions.