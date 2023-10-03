If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally available on Steam

Grind your deck on your Steam Deck

News by Graham Smith
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrived on PC back in 2020 via the Epic Games Store, which is where it has remained for the past three years. Today it arrived on Steam. A game coming to Steam isn't always the biggest news, but who hasn't longed to slide their deck on the Steam Deck? Now you can.

The Steam version has a 50% launch discount, making it £20 at the time of writing.

Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a full remaster, containing the locations, modes, music and tricks from the early-00s originals, plus new music, a more diverse roster of skaters, online multiplayer modes, and much improved graphics. It was one of our favourite games from 2020.

"The greatest compliment I can give THPS1+2 is that it plays as well as my memory of the originals," wrote Colm at the time. "And that alone is reason enough for it to be considered one of 2020’s best. Because, lord knows, developers have tried to recapture that magic over the last decade plus, and have almost always fallen at the first rail. Did you play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD from 2012? I did… Jesus Christ, I thought poor Anthony would never bounce back from that."

The Pro Skater games aren't yet officially Steam Deck Verified, but user reviews seem to suggest it works fine off the bat.

Development on the Tony Hawk remasters was led by Activions subsidiary Vicarious Visions. Shortly after Pro Skater 1 + 2's release, the studio was renamed Blizzard Albany and worked on supporting development of Diablo 4. Last year, Blizzard Albany's QA testers voted to unionise.

Comments
