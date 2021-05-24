If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Another Tony Hawk game may be on the way, according to one band's drummer

CKY's drummer thinks they're in "the new one"
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Don't look now, but the Tony Hawk series might be about to drop in again. According to the drummer from CKY, who appeared in a Hawk game twenty whole years ago, the rock band's tunes may be making an appearance in "the new one". Activision just released the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remastered last year, but it's certainly possible they've got another series remaster waiting in the wing. Or hey, maybe there really is a new one—like an actually new one.

As spotted by VGC, CKY drummer Jess Margera appeared on The Behind Closed Doors Podcast last month. They got into a bit of chat about music licensing for video games as one possible revenue opportunity for bands, which is when the Tony Hawk games come up.

"I’m assuming you guys were on at least one of the Tony Hawk games, weren’t you?" The host asks.

"Yeah, and I believe we’re doing the new one coming out too," Margera answers.

CKY's "96 Quite Bitter Beings" was indeed featured in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 from 2001. After Activision released the remastered version of Pro Skater 1 + 2 last year, seeing a remaster of THPS3 doesn't strain the imagination, does it?

If that turns out to be the case, neat! THPS 1+2 was one of RPS's favorite games of 2020. "Revisiting these shinier versions of Hangar and School 2 while Zack De La Rocha shouts was already enough to transport me back to a simpler time, but Vicarious Visions’ decision to include reverting and wall planting – both of which didn’t come into the series until later – was inspired," Colm says.

Worth remembering though, THPS 1+2's developers Vicarious Visions got merged into Blizzard earlier this year. At the time, ActiBlizz explained that Vicarious developers would become "fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives."

As for word on what kind of Tony Hawking might be on deck, Activision told VGC that they don't "comment on rumour or speculation".

While we are speculating though, summer announcements season is nearly upon us. If there is indeed a "new one", we may hear about it in an official capacity soon. The Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster was revealed during one of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest livestreams last year. For what it's worth, Activision (and Blizzard) are indeed on the list of attendees for this year's Summer Keighleys.

Here's the full Behind Closed Doors episode for any CKY fans in the room.

