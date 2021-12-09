Total War: Rome Remastered's final content update opens the game up to modders

Total War: Rome Remastered made one of the most beloved entries in the strategy series more accessible to modern audiences. Now its final content update makes it more accessible to modders, including removing limits on the number of cultures, building types and factions.

Patch 2.0.4., out now, also includes UI tweaks, crash fixes and improved AI during battles. The latter changes include everything from better pathing for units travelling through gates, better defending of walls, better movement for artillery, and more persistent attacks. You can find the full list of changes on the Total War forum.

By far the biggest list of changes is to modding, however. Feral Interactive say they've worked directly with modders in making the changes. As well as removing hardcoded limits, there are now more conditions and variables available for modders to tweak. For example, modders can now edit the battle AI via data files, to change which orders units are given.

While Feral Interactive say this is the final content update for the game, the game will continue to be supported to "ensure stability and compatibility, as and when required."

I'm a big fan of this. The Total War series has historically been heavily modded, and it's nice when developers take the time before moving on to open their games up for their audience. Stardew Valley similarly made changes specifically tailored for modders, with more on the way now its developer is moving onto a new project.

Should you play Rome Remastered, mods or not? Nate thought it a grand remaster of the grand strategy game, but still drab compared to the series' modern incarnations. Maybe he was forgetting the really cool bit when civil war breaks out, though.