Twang! Horizon Forbidden West on PC keeps PS5 Dualsense support and adaptive triggers

Good news, Horizon likers. Not only have Sony announced a release date for the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West's Complete Edition - mark your calendars for March 21st, folks - but they've also released a new trailer showing off all the various PC features. Chief among them for me is proper support for PS5 Dualsense controllers, which means you should be able to benefit from all the same haptic feedback ripples and adaptive trigger pulls of Aloy's bow as folks did on PS5.

Alas, there is a small caveat to the Dualsense support, as the small print in the PC features trailer above suggests you'll still need to wire in your Dualsense controller "to experience the full range of in-game controller features". It's hard to say at the moment how the experience will differ if you're playing wirelessly, but our hardware editor James will no doubt be putting the game and its controller features through their paces closer to launch.

(And if you'd like to get yourself set up early, do have a read of James' guide on how to use a PS5 Dualsense on PC, as it has loads of other information on how to get the most out of it, and what other games support Dualsense features).

As for other key PC features, Horizon Forbidden West will also support ultrawide resolutions, ranging from your traditional 21:9 monitors all the way up to 32:9 screens and even triple-monitor support with 48:9. It's also compatible with various upscaling technologies, including Nvidia's DLSS 3 and DLAA, AMD's FSR and Intel's XeSS - though you will also need a compatible graphics card to take advantage of these, of course.

Finally, it will also have DirectStorage support for faster loading times on compatible SSDs (which is excellent news, after what Sony and their PC porting house Nixxes did with Ratchet And Clank: A Rift Apart last year), and an unlocked frame rate option, allowing you to push well past 60fps, provided you have a high refresh rate gaming monitor and PC that can push it that far.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Sony's big open world 'em up Horizon Zero Dawn, picking up Aloy's journey where she left off as she heads out across post-apocalyptic America after a new threat presents itself from, well, out west. This Complete Edition also includes the Burning Shores expansion, which adds a bunch more story stuff into the game, as well as new characters and areas to explore. Horizon Zero Dawn had a bit of a bumpy launch on PC back in 2020, so here's hoping Forbidden West has fewer performance issues on arrival.

Thankfully, that arrival has now been set for March 21st on Steam and the Epic Games Store, so there's not long to go before we can find out for ourselves.