Horizon Forbidden West follows Zero Dawn onto PC with a Complete Edition release in early 2024

Horizon Forbidden West will follow its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn away from former PlayStation exclusivity with a PC release early next year.

Horizon Forbidden West is the direct sequel to Zero Dawn, which originally launched for PS4 in 2017 before trekking its way onto PC in 2020. Like Zero Dawn, Forbidden West centres on robot-dinosaur hunter Aloy as she explores a post-apocalyptic North America inhabited by really messed-up descendants of the Aibo.

Forbidden West boasts a bigger map to explore than Zero Dawn, along with mounted combat, the ability to glide across the land and new underwater areas that look very, very pretty indeed thanks to Guerrilla Games' mighty fine Decima engine. Of course, all the things you’ll remember from Zero Dawn are here too, with plenty of opportunities to squat in patches of grass and shoot arrows at robots before whacking them in melee combat.

As with Zero Dawn’s PC release, Forbidden West will arrive on PC in a Complete Edition, bundling the main game together with its Burning Shores expansion set along the world’s even-more-hellish vision of Los Angeles. There’ll be some extra costumes, weapons and other bits you can unlock in-game too.

Handling the PC port will be developers Nixxes Software, who worked to bring fellow PS5 flagship Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to PC over the summer. While Zero Dawn had a slightly rocky transition to PC, with noted performance problems at launch, Nixxes’ work on Rift Apart appears to be positively received by all accounts.

Horizon Forbidden West is planned to launch on PC via Steam and Epic in “early 2024”. Given that the game originally came out for PS5 on February 18th 2022, potentially expect a date on or after then once the two-year mark is crossed. It's yet to have a price confirmed; the Complete Edition will cost $59.99 on PS5, while Zero Dawn's PC release costs $49.99.