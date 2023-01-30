If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Over 12 minutes of early Horizon multiplayer game footage leaks online

Forbidden alpha footage

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
Key art from Horizon Zero Dawn's Complete Edition showing Aloy holding a bow

Footage purporting to be from Horizon Forbidden West's multiplayer alpha has appeared online. The leak surfaced on Reddit over the weekend, claiming to be from a "very old alpha" build from summer 2020. It's an interesting watch, as while the world and robo dinos look like classic Horizon, the characters jumping around fighting them look a lot more stylised than their hyper-detailed mainline counterparts.

Watch on YouTube

The leaked footage mainly features a lot of characters running around in low-poly environments and some brief looks at combat against its familiar mechanical enemies. What was most interesting were the “join-PS4” and a “join-PC” options, potentially hinting at cross-platform play and a simultaneous PC release.

There are still a number of question marks surrounding this footage, though. When it was originally posted, it was labelled as "Horizon Forbidden West leaked alpha's multiplayer" - Forbidden West being the currently PlayStation-only sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The latter received a PC port a couple of years ago, but we're still waiting for Sony to bring over the former, calling into question those "join-PC" settings.

However, it's also possible that this leaked footage has something to do with Guerrilla's already confirmed Online Project, which is supposed to have "a new cast of characters and a unique stylised look", according to their announcement tweet from last December. Guerrilla are still hiring for that particular project, though, so until they have more to say about it, your guess is as good as ours. Still, Monster Hunter-style co-op with some sweet Thunderjaws sounds like a ride I’d be up for.

Horizon seems to be expanding rapidly. The aforementioned Online Project is currently being developed internally at Guerrilla alongside another single-player Horizon game, but there are also other developers working on more External Projects as well. Chief among them is the rumoured Horizon MMORPG, coming from Guild Wars publisher NCsoft. Customisable robot mounts, anyone?

If you’d rather hunt robot dinosaurs alone, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is available on PC now via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG for £40/€50/$50.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch