If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Horizon Forbidden West looks very pretty in its new trailer - and will surely come to PC eventually, right?

Let us have this one
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of Horizon Forbidden West showing protagonist Aloy posing in front of a tropical water scene, with a robot dinosaur looking menacing on a nearby shore.

Horizon Forbidden West is bound to come to PC someday, right? Horizon Zero Dawn eventually made the jump last year, and Sony have repeatedly committed to bringing more games to PC - as recently as yesterday with the announcement of an Uncharted 4 port.

So, yes, let's post about the 14 minutes of new Horizon Forbidden West footage. It's very pretty.

This must be the fabled "next-gen" I've been hearing so much about. It does look better than most other games around, particularly when large objects are falling apart into lots of smaller objects.

The footage shows new additions to the Horizon series, like substantial underwater exploration, mounted combat, and a new glider. There's a lot that's familiar from Zero Dawn, too. You again play as Aloy and again spend a lot of time firing arrows at robot dinosaurs and hiding in tall grass.

Horizon Zero Dawn had a bit of a bumpy launch on PC due to performance issues, but was otherwise a great game. Nate properly loves it, and in his Horizon Zero Dawn review called it "one of the best adventures you can go on inside a telly, and one of the most beautiful, too."

Sony's most recent PC port was Days Gone, which made the leap earlier this month. Katharine has been enjoying its photo mode.

Honestly though, we won't write about every tiny detail that comes out about Forbidden West. Not until it's confirmed for PC, and that'll be years away. For now, the trailer is worth a watch, and I'm only disappointed that it maintains none of the splitscreen arcade racing present in 2018's Horizon Chase Turbo.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch