UFO 2: Extraterrestrials Due "March 2012"
Huh, I could have sworn we already mentioned UFO 2 as one of the upcoming "spirit of X-Com" games, but I can only find stories about Xenonauts. Anyway! Blue notes that the much-delayed game has now been dated for March 2012. Chaos Concept, the team behind UFO: Extraterrestrials, have stated that they intend to be the team that creates games "where the original XCOM:UFO Defense left off". So this could be one to keep an eye on. There's a whole bunch of details about plans for the game over here.