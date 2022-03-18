If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

5

Ukraine Humble Bundle offers Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, and dozens more games

Another amazing video game bundle raising money for relief efforts
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Artwork for the Stand With Ukraine Bundle.

As one amazing fundraising bundle for Ukraine ends, another begins. Humble Bundle today launched the Stand With Ukraine Bundle, raising money for relief efforts by offering almost 100 games including Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Slay The Spire, Metro Exodus, Kerbal Space Program, and the Spyro remastered trilogy. Pay at least £30.58 and you'll get all those and dozens more. It's a wild deal for a good cause.

The Stand With Ukraine Bundle is on Humble until 6pm on Friday, the 25th of March. Pay a minimum of £30.58 and you'll receive 122 items. On top of dozens of video games (some real crackers in there!), the bundle includes game-making software and assets, comics, tabletop roleplaying books, and even some 3D printer files to extrude bits of scenery. Most of the games offer Steam keys.

All proceeds will be split between four groups: Razom For Ukraine providing medical supplies, the International Rescue Committee providing aid and helping resettle civilians, the International Medical Corps providing supplies and support, and Direct Relief providing health services.

A different fundraising bundle wrapped up overnight. The Bundle For Ukraine on Itch.io raised $6,370,727.22 for organisations supporting relief efforts by offering almost 600 indie games as well as tabletop games and more.

This here Humble Bundle is a lot more mainstream so you probably have a fair idea of games you might want to play first. Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Max Payne 3, Fable Anniversary, Endless Space 2, The Long Dark, Ring Of Pain, Kerbal Space Program, Skullgirls, the Amnesia trilogy, Drwaful 2, Dear Esther, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove, Yoku's Island Express... dang.

Though if you're looking for something stranger to start with and didn't play it from 2020's amazing Itch Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality, check out weird first-person shooter Post Void.

"Post Void is a masterpiece of compulsive motion and hypnotic, irresistible sounds, Sin said in her Post Void review. "It does something to my brain that I've never experienced before."

Or some Slay The Spire always sounds good to me, really. Reader dear, recommend away: what would you like to make sure people don't miss?

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch