As one amazing fundraising bundle for Ukraine ends, another begins. Humble Bundle today launched the Stand With Ukraine Bundle, raising money for relief efforts by offering almost 100 games including Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Slay The Spire, Metro Exodus, Kerbal Space Program, and the Spyro remastered trilogy. Pay at least £30.58 and you'll get all those and dozens more. It's a wild deal for a good cause.

The Stand With Ukraine Bundle is on Humble until 6pm on Friday, the 25th of March. Pay a minimum of £30.58 and you'll receive 122 items. On top of dozens of video games (some real crackers in there!), the bundle includes game-making software and assets, comics, tabletop roleplaying books, and even some 3D printer files to extrude bits of scenery. Most of the games offer Steam keys.

All proceeds will be split between four groups: Razom For Ukraine providing medical supplies, the International Rescue Committee providing aid and helping resettle civilians, the International Medical Corps providing supplies and support, and Direct Relief providing health services.

A different fundraising bundle wrapped up overnight. The Bundle For Ukraine on Itch.io raised $6,370,727.22 for organisations supporting relief efforts by offering almost 600 indie games as well as tabletop games and more.

This here Humble Bundle is a lot more mainstream so you probably have a fair idea of games you might want to play first. Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Max Payne 3, Fable Anniversary, Endless Space 2, The Long Dark, Ring Of Pain, Kerbal Space Program, Skullgirls, the Amnesia trilogy, Drwaful 2, Dear Esther, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove, Yoku's Island Express... dang.

Though if you're looking for something stranger to start with and didn't play it from 2020's amazing Itch Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality, check out weird first-person shooter Post Void.

"Post Void is a masterpiece of compulsive motion and hypnotic, irresistible sounds, Sin said in her Post Void review. "It does something to my brain that I've never experienced before."

Or some Slay The Spire always sounds good to me, really. Reader dear, recommend away: what would you like to make sure people don't miss?