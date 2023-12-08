Untitled Goose Game devs go on a Big Walk in 2025

The creators of Untitled Goose Game have unveiled their next, err, not goose game. Announced at tonight's Game Awards, Big Walk is quite a different proposition from Goose Game, not least because we've moved from the quaint environs of a classic English village to the wilds of the Australian bushland. It's also an online co-operative multiplayer game that will see and your friends solving all sorts of puzzles you find out in the wild. Come and watch the reveal trailer below.

Designed to test your communication skills between you and your mates, you'll need to work together in Big Walk to navigate its strange and magical realist world. However, developers House House say there will still be plenty of time for admiring sunsets, and stealing your mate's binoculars and, I quote, kicking them in the ocean.

“Our favourite part of playing online co-op games is when they give you enough direction for the group to keep up a good momentum, but it’s relaxed enough that you’re mostly just able to enjoy spending time with your friends," House House's Jake Strasser said in a statement.

"We hope Big Walk gives players that direction, and space, to focus on and enjoy those group dynamics, whether you’re playing with one friend or as a big group. As part of this focus, we’ve developed a rich proximity voice chat system that really grounds players in the environment, and created this big island to get lost in. The island is inspired by the natural landscape of the southernmost point of mainland Australia, Wilsons Promontory National Park. It's a very special place and we hope we've captured some of its beauty in Big Walk.”

Sounds pretty lovely if you ask me. Big Walk is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store in 2025.

