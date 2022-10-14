Valve register mysterious new Neon Prime trademark in the US

Headcrab botherers Valve have registered a trademark for something called Neon Prime this week, an application filing has revealed. The application was made through the United States Patent And Trademark Office. Neon Prime’s trademark was listed as for “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet”. So, not VR or Steam Deck hardware then.

The trademark application was spotted by eagle-eyed redditors and posted in the Valve subreddit. Some commenters thought it might just be a CS:GO operation. Somehow, I can’t see this being Half-Life 3: Neon Prime. You never know, though. Valve haven’t released a game since Aperture Desk Job for the Steam Deck earlier this year. Before that, we got the VR spin-off Half-Life: Alyx in 2020.

You’re free to speculate wildly in the comments about what Neon Prime might be, of course. So far online, I’ve seen people suggest it could be the aforementioned CS:GO operation, or a Half-Life card game. One wag even said that Neon Prime backwards is Half-Life 3, but I can’t seem to make that work.

Graham dished out a Bestest Bests in his Half-Life: Alyx review. Yet he still wished for more chin-wagging from the game’s characters. “More promising are a handful of instances where these characters, or others, dynamically comment or react to decisions you've made, such as objects you're carrying or items you're wearing. Still, I find myself yearning for a Half-Life game that goes further, and learns more from modern linear narrative games such as Firewatch.”

No more details on Neon Prime just yet, but I’ll update you if and when I hear anything. You can check out the very few details in the trademark filing here.