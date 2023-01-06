Video game concert conductor Andy Brick will be joining an RPS Discord Q&A tomorrow

The RPS Discord is hosting a live Q&A with video game composer and principal Game ON! concert conductor Andy Brick tomorrow, and you are all cordially invited to come and sit in on what's bound to be an insightful and interesting chat about video game music. Taking place at 7pm GMT on Saturday January 7th, Andy will be chatting to admin Cei about his 25 years in the video game music industry, as well as what's in store for Game ON!'s UK premiere concert with the Halle Orchestra in Manchester later this month. All participants will also receive a handy discount code for that Manchester concert, so if you live nearby and fancy coming along, make sure you head to the RPS Discord tomorrow evening.

Game ON!'s UK premiere is due to take place on Saturday January 21st at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall. A quick glance at the event page shows there will be plenty of cool-sounding symphonic arrangements lined up for the night, including Assassin's Creed, World Of Warcraft, The Witcher 3, Bioshock, League Of Legends, Diablo 3, Ori And The Blind Forest and more. They'll all be accompanied by video footage from the games in question, too, which I've always found a particularly nice touch at video game concerts I've been to in the past. To find out more about the Game ON! series of concerts, you can head on over to their website.

You know me, I love a good video game soundtrack, and I'm not gonna lie - outside of a couple of Divine Comedy concerts I've been to in the last couple of years, most concert outings for me these days are indeed video game-related. My absolute favs have been Game Concerts' Final Symphony series, which are similarly symphonic in nature and feature the music from Square Enix's Final Fantasy games. They're quite different from the official, and more traditional, Distant Worlds Final Fantasy concerts, taking beloved themes and twisting them into exciting new forms and arrangements as opposed to more straightforward orchestral renditions, but that's exactly why I like them so much.

This being Game ON!'s UK premiere, it's hard to tell which side of the traditional / abstract line they fall, but that's precisely why I'll be tuning in to the RPS Discord chat tomorrow to find out. Hopefully see you there!