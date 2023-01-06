If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Video game concert conductor Andy Brick will be joining an RPS Discord Q&A tomorrow

Join in the live Discord chat at 7pm GMT, January 7th

Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
Conductor Andy Brick raises his hands in front of an orchestra at a Game ON concert

The RPS Discord is hosting a live Q&A with video game composer and principal Game ON! concert conductor Andy Brick tomorrow, and you are all cordially invited to come and sit in on what's bound to be an insightful and interesting chat about video game music. Taking place at 7pm GMT on Saturday January 7th, Andy will be chatting to admin Cei about his 25 years in the video game music industry, as well as what's in store for Game ON!'s UK premiere concert with the Halle Orchestra in Manchester later this month. All participants will also receive a handy discount code for that Manchester concert, so if you live nearby and fancy coming along, make sure you head to the RPS Discord tomorrow evening.

Watch on YouTube

Game ON!'s UK premiere is due to take place on Saturday January 21st at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall. A quick glance at the event page shows there will be plenty of cool-sounding symphonic arrangements lined up for the night, including Assassin's Creed, World Of Warcraft, The Witcher 3, Bioshock, League Of Legends, Diablo 3, Ori And The Blind Forest and more. They'll all be accompanied by video footage from the games in question, too, which I've always found a particularly nice touch at video game concerts I've been to in the past. To find out more about the Game ON! series of concerts, you can head on over to their website.

You know me, I love a good video game soundtrack, and I'm not gonna lie - outside of a couple of Divine Comedy concerts I've been to in the last couple of years, most concert outings for me these days are indeed video game-related. My absolute favs have been Game Concerts' Final Symphony series, which are similarly symphonic in nature and feature the music from Square Enix's Final Fantasy games. They're quite different from the official, and more traditional, Distant Worlds Final Fantasy concerts, taking beloved themes and twisting them into exciting new forms and arrangements as opposed to more straightforward orchestral renditions, but that's exactly why I like them so much.

This being Game ON!'s UK premiere, it's hard to tell which side of the traditional / abstract line they fall, but that's precisely why I'll be tuning in to the RPS Discord chat tomorrow to find out. Hopefully see you there!

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch