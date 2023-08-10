Vote now for your favourite RPGs of all time

After a brief hiatus to accommodate important voting head space for this year's RPS 100, our Bestest Best: Reader Edition lists are back on track. This time, we're asking you to vote for your favourite RPGs of all time, mostly in celebration of the RPG juggernaut that is Baldur's Gate 3 coming out, but also because RPGs made up practically one third of your aforementioned RPS 100 list. We know you love 'em, so now's the time to right those wrongs and declare once and for all: what are your favourite RPGs of all time?

As with our previous RPS Bestest Best: Reader Edition lists (which so far have covered strategy, survival and space games), these are voted for by you, the RPS readership, and exist separately to our own best game lists. For example, our best RPGs list is more focused on great RPGs we'd recommend people play today, but these reader-voted lists are intended to take a more historical view and represent your all-time faves from the classical canon.

Please use the embedded survey below to cast your vote (or you can use this direct link if you prefer). As before, we're asking you to vote for your top 5 favourite PC RPGs of all time.

Your number one pick will receive five points, your second pick will receive four points and so on. We'd also encourage you to write a little bit next to each one about why you love it so much. It's more fun that way, and it also means your words will appear alongside the game in question if it makes the final list.

If you don't see your favourite game in the drop-down menu, don't panic. Simply select Other, and type the name of your favourite game in the box provided, along with your accompanying comments.

The drop-down list is intended to help make things a bit easier for us when it comes to counting these votes, but it's not exhaustive, and is largely collated from Steam's RPG tag. That means there will naturally be some omissions, but believe me when I say: you can vote for any RPG you like.

That's it! I'm excited to see what roles you love playing the most, and I look forward to reading all your excellent words about them, too.

To cast your vote, please complete this form by 5pm BST on Friday, August 18th.

Thanks again, and happy voting!