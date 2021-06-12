Watch the Ubisoft Forward E3 stream here today

Watch the Ubisoft Forward E3 stream here todayPlease have Just Dance dancers, I love those fun-lovin' folks
E3 has officially started, and the first big stream of the marketing blast will be Ubisoft, coming up at 8pm UK time (noon Pacific). It's preceeded by a wee pre-show that's now live. Ubisoft say to expect the recently re-announced Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and news on For Honor, Trackmania, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Plus surprises?