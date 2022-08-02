We Are OFK's episodic indie-pop adventure will launch this month

We Are OFK, a narrative game about an indie-pop band, will launch its first two episodes on August 18th. The following three episodes will then release weekly on August 25th, September 1st and September 8th. There's a new trailer below and it looks gorgeous.

We Are OFK follows the four 20-something members of virtual band OFK as they "attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make art in Los Angeles." They're a virtual band but not merely a fictional one, and each episode will be paired with the release of a new single. The music in the trailer above is called "Fool's Gold", and is the second song from what will be OFK's EP.

The press release says the five episodes will take around 5 hours to play through in total, and describes We Are OFK as an "interactive animated series." It seems like it's mostly narrative focused, with lots of texting and fully-voiced dialogue, although there is a glimpse of some synthwave skateboarding in the trailer above.

I love the look of We Are OFK, particularly the way shots are framed. It has great art direction and cinematography. I am less convinced by the story or writing, because it's hitting an emotional register I find unappealing in this, the desert of my late 30s. I hope it proves me wrong, though.

We Are OFK will be availabe via Steam and Epic's game store, the Epic Game Store.