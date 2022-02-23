We're hiring a new Section Editor, and applications are open right now

The RPS team is growing once again. This time, we're on the look out for a new Section Editor: someone who can come in and take the reins of our growing reviews section and use their expert editing skills to make sure all of our posts, whether that's news, reviews, features or previews, are all in tip-top condition before publication. It's a pretty experienced role, but if you're a staff writer looking to take the next step in your career, or an existing section editor looking to shift into the wonderful world of PC gaming, we want to hear from you - and you can apply right here.

The Section Editor's main responsibility will be to manage all things reviews - picking the games we cover, liaising with freelancers, editing and scheduling posts, and making sure everything's in tune with our editorial voice. Reviews are an important part of what we do here at RPS, and the growing number of games we want to write about means we now need someone to really take hold of this section and make it their own.

The main reason why we're hiring for a 'Section' Editor rather than a 'Reviews' Editor, though, is because we also want this person to sit across all aspects of the site. They'll be writing and editing news posts in between all that lovely reviews wrangling, and they'll also be working alongside Alice Bee and myself to help keep on top of all of our features editing. It's a pretty varied role, but also a great opportunity to be one of the site's leading voices.

You can find all the details, including a full list of the job's responsibilities, in the official job posting over on our sister site Gamesindustry.biz's job board. You can also apply through our corporate mothership's RX Global posting as well. All applications end up in the same place - my inbox - so it doesn't matter which one you use to apply.

The most important thing is this: please include a covering letter and a CV telling us why you'd be the perfect fit for the role, as well as links to previous examples of your work.

This is a full-time, salaried role based in the UK, but it can be done remotely within the UK if you don't fancy moving down to our head office in Brighton. The RPS team is currently all working remotely - and will likely continue doing so for the foreseeable future - but the successful applicant must be able to live and work in the UK in order to apply.

As mentioned above, this is an experienced position, and ideally you'll already have some proven editing experience under your belt. If you've also had experience of managing other staff, that would be great, too, although not a dealbreaker if you don't.

There's no fixed deadline for getting your application in, but we'll likely start arranging interviews around mid-March, which at time of writing gives you just over two weeks to get everything over to us.

So, if all that sounds like it would be up your alley, here's that Section Editor job posting again. Good luck, and if you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to drop me a line or post them in the comments below.