What are we all playing this Easter weekend?

Have you said hello to our new staff writer, Nic Reuben yet? You should say hi to Nic. You've already been reading him on RPS for years as a freelancer, but he's ours now. Is us now. In other news, hey, it's a long weekend! Most of us (sorry, Alice Bee) have Friday off and Monday too, so expect us to return properly on Tuesday. Until then, what are you playing this Easter weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I'm not actually off on Friday, so count your blessings. This weekend I'm going to play more WitchHand and maybe get to some map clearing in Horizon Forbidden West. It's a fun open world! It has robots!

Alice0

After clicking the 'hey unlock all the unlockables right now please thanks' button in Slice & Dice and being overwhelmed by all the newness it suddenly threw at me, I've re-locked the rest and started discovering things the slow way. With Balatro behind me, this dice-building dungeon crawler is now the game where I idly daydream about fiendish combinations I hope luck will roll my way.

Ed

I'm taking a bit of extended break, so I'll be doing a mixture of real life activities. I'll celebrate my birthday in a lowkey fashion with some pals, play some more Dragon's Dogma 2, head off to a stag do, and continue a laborious stretching and strengthening routine as I nurse a lengthy back injury. Lovely.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Edwin

I don't want to play any video or computer games this weekend. I just got back from doing, like, 30 hands-on demos at GDC. You can't make me. I'm serious, I'll scream! But if I find myself sitting down at the keyboard it'll be to play something light and fluffy and bursting with enthusiasm for itself, like Penny's Big Breakaway.

James

More Horizon Forbidden West for me, please and thank you. As this is technically a second playthrough, I'm trying to be more experimental in how I approach my mechasaurus hunts, though in practice this usually results in me just dumping acid over everything. Metal kangaroo? Acid. Five-metre-wide snapping turtle? Acid. Chainsaw-faced dromaeosaur that's immune to acid? Just to check, acid.

Jeremy

This Easter holiday, I shall be playing...probably nothing, really! I'm off on a trip to Bath and Bristol with my wife and hope to actually enjoy some history, culture, and good food. I'll bring my Steam Deck with me most likely, but I'm not sure if I'll actually use it. Might finally finish reading The Bloody Crown of Conan instead. Considering that I have spent my last two weeks writing guides for every single vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, I need the break. (It's a great game though. Part of me wishes it actually worked on the Deck so I could bring it with me...)

Katharine

I'll be mostly travelling to see various family clumps this long Easter weekend, but I'm hoping to get a bit more Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in around the edges where I can. I'll probably be mostly on my Steam Deck, though, which means the more likely game I'll be playing to stave off my inevitable chocolate coma is the new Ender Lilies sequel that just came out into early access this week, Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist.

Kiera

This Easter I have shopping and zoo-related plans so I may not be able to play much. If I get the time, I would like to play more Dragon's Dogma 2 though. I haven't played much, but seeing my Arisen and Pawn doing a 'cool-guy handshake' over the corpse of a hobgoblin is enough to persuade me this game has some serious charm.

Nic

Dragon's Dogma 2 for me. I've just finished investigating a den of thieves. One gave me an ultimate thief ability and when I went to equip it, it told me that it set my daggers on fire, but also set me on fire. That doesn't sound very ultimate, I thought. Later, another thief told me that's just the one they give to idiots, and gave me the real ultimate thief ability. Screw levels. Character progress here is thieves respecting you enough to not make you set yourself on fire.

Ollie

I'm hacking my way through the countless enemies of two open-world RPGs at the moment: Elden Ring, in which I'll soon be in the late-game Mountaintops stage; and Dragon's Dogma 2, where I still have no idea what I'm doing at all, but it's very fun to jump on the back of a minotaur and stab them with my tiny sword.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?