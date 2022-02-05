What are we all playing this weekend?

Spring is coming, gang. From Tuesday, for me at least, sunset will no longer occur during working hours. What a joy! To once more see daylight on my personal time! It'll be ages before I have time for long bike rides and swims after work again, but it will come. It all comes back around. Until then, what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

This weekend I'm going to tentatively poke around in Startup Panic some more, and see to what kinds of tech depths I can sink.

Alice0

The long-awaited news that Rockstar really are making a new Grand Theft Auto has me wanting to return to GTA Online this weekend. I think many players reignited the daft alien wars again last weekend, and I quite enjoyed that foolishness at the height of lockdown in 2020. Look for me lurking in the woods in my #greengang suit.

Ed

Surprising absolutely nobody, I'm chipping away at charming RPG Eastward. I'm also enamoured with the arcade-y Vampire Survivors, as it's perfect for those quick hits of dopamine. Otherwise, I'm doing it - I'm going carpet shopping. Beige will be pushed to its limits.

Hayden

I'm scared of rushing through Pokémon Legends Arceus, so I might detour into Dying Light 2 and dropkick some zombies in the face. I've also got some D&D to play this weekend, but it's going to be a tough session. My gnome wizard wants to learn some of the evil magic he's seen in Ravenloft, which might mean a bitter fight against the rest of my party. Let's hope it doesn’t come to that.

Some wallhack nonsense.

James

I'm going to spend the whole weekend complaining that Apex Legends is adding yet another character with bullshit see-through-walls powers, while playing it for hours regardless.

Katharine

War. War never changes. And neither do Dads Of War, it would appear. Yep, it's more Kratos and Atreus bonding time for me this weekend. I'm stuck in an eternal loop, doomed to dad of war forevermore. Please send help.

Ollie

I've sunk over 100 hours into Dying Light 2 for guides, and there are zombie faces and inhibitor locations burned into the back of my retinas by this point. So I'm looking forward to spending some time away from all that. I'll probably go back to Apex Legends again, I need to get back into the swing of things before the new season releases. I'm very excited to play on Olympus again. Olympus is the best map. Fight me.

Rebecca

Help, I'm self-isolating and haven't left my house in a fortnight: send shiny new video games! Actually, it's OK. Sharing my ambivalence towards the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection this week reminded me that there's not enough love out there for Life Is Strange 2 — thing is, though, I've already played it to death. My solution? Get my partner to play, allowing me to sit back and eat the last of my Christmas chocolate while watching what happens when he picks all the "evil bastard" choices I never have the heart to try. Outsourcing villainy: work smarter, not harder.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?