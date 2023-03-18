What are we all playing this weekend?

I write this a few days before you'll read it, for tomorrow is St Patrick's day, which is a bank holiday for me. I believe in Ireland this is traditionally spent destroying green food die, and complaining about Americans calling it "Patty's day", but time will tell. I'm not sure if I'm allowed to play video games, or if that will be some sort of sacrilege, but I'll definitely be able to at the weekend, right? The RPS treehouse at large will be sampling a variety of delights, it seems.

Alice Bee

I'm very bad at Hardspace: Shipbreaker, to the extent that it actively makes me upset. I'm going to persevere, though, because that's what being a good shipbreaker means. Also, as noted by people in the comments of that supporter post I linked just there, I am already getting a bit annoyed by the co-worker who keeps interrupting me with unskippable phonecalls about joining the union. I will sign up to your mailing list; just leave me alone. (I am pro-union IRL).

Alice0

Is away this week

Watch on YouTube Hayden doesn't need to play Resi games to catch up on the series, he could just have a conversation with our vidbud Liam.

Ed

I'm not about a great deal this weekend, but I might be able to squeeze some more Last Of Us 2 in there. I think I'm about halfway through? Persona 5 Royal and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 await me on the Switch when I fly to Japan soon, though. A good 14 hours to just power through some beefy RPGs. Lovely.

Hayden

I’ve been trying to catch up on Resident Evil stuffs before Resi 4 remake drops next week, but a dead PC has put a spanner in the works. Fortunately, I just bought a chunky book (Brandon Sanderson's The Way Of Kings) so maybe the borked computer will give me plenty of time to blast through that instead.

James

After failing to secure an invite to The Finals closed beta, I did what many of us on RPS do when we're stuck: get help from Ollie. He knows a guy. Anyway, I'm in dire need of a new movement shooter, so it's time to see if The Finals can fill that void in my soul.

Katharine

I'm flying to GDC this weekend, so my game playing time will be severely limited by what I can fit on my Steam Deck and Switch (and how long they last on an 11-hour flight). I'm hoping to squeeze in a touch more Hi-Fi Rush before I jet off, but it's more likely I'll be noodling away on some smaller indies to try and distract myself from loud plane engines - Rachel's been talking very excitedly about Paranormasight all week, and I'm desperate to give it a go. I also want to play DIG - Deep In Galaxies and The Last Spell now both have left early access, and there's also Oni: Road To Be The Mightiest Oni that just came out as well that I've been meaning to try as well. So many games, so little time!

Liam

Well, the cat's out of the bag now. I'm playing the Resident Evil 4 remake. Probably for the next few months. It's so good. It's so bloody good.

Ollie

Hm. Actually, I don't know what I'll be playing this weekend. There are a few things to choose from (one of which I can't really talk about at the moment), but depending on my mood, perhaps I'll play some more Age Of Empires IV. There's so much to learn, and I haven't properly played an RTS in yonks, but the game just feels good and looks pretty, and that's keeping me motivated for now. Or I'll just fall back on good old familiar Apex Legends, despite the fact that I haven't been able to play on my favourite map for multiple seasons now.

Rachel

Rachel didn't email me in time either.

Rebecca

I'm overdue a check-in with Ghostwire: Tokyo, not least because Bethesda just announced a hefty free update to accompany the game's release on Xbox next month. Given the leisurely pace of my stroll through spooky Shibuya (which has already lasted a year, almost to the day), I don't know whether to be elated or frustrated at the prospect of a whole new area to explore. I really like this game, but I'm afraid I'm never going to finish it, especially not if they keep piling on the free DLC like this!

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?