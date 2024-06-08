What are we all playing this weekend?

Busy week, this one. We've had a whole load of games announced over the past few days, and there'll doubtless be a whole lot more this weekend. Most of them we can't play yet. But as a general rule, talking about games makes us want to play games, even if they're completely unrelated. Everyone has those moments where they see the trailer for a new multiplayer hero shooter or some such thing, and for reasons only known to themselves, they say, "yes, I really must play more Simpsons: Hit And Run." So: here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Alice Bee

is away.

Ed

I'm hoping to hop into a game I can't talk about. It's difficult not talking about it, honestly. Otherwise, I'm back watching Love Island aren't I? Awful, I know (I love it).

Edwin

is away.

Graham

is away.

James

I unexpectedly had to abort playing the Flock demo earlier this week, and now have unfinished bird adoption business.

Jeremy

I'm going to be checking out some Steam Next Fest demos that I didn't have time to cover for the site this weekend. More specifically, I'm really attracted to Hollowbody, a PS2-esque survival horror experience crafted primarily by one developer that puts the player in the shoes of a fixer navigating the ruins of a near-future ruined British city. I adore the look of it and how if I squint I can vaguely imagine that I'm traversing down the shadowy corridors of my street, only it's a version of my street infested with wriggly things that want to kill me. Then there's the 8-hour demo of Enotria: The Last Song, my sweet summer-themed Italian Soulslike that is in danger of getting totally forgotten due to all of the other Soulslikes coming out this year. Edwin liked the demo well enough, but other impressions paint the game as kinda janky. The game's Twitter account even takes great pains to point out that it's an "AA" game rather than an "AAA" one...which means it is of course the exact sort of underdog game I must root for.

Kiera

I have some big projects coming up, so I'll probably play something relatively chill this weekend. I may sample a few more Demos from Steam Next Fest or continue with my A Little To The Left playthrough. A Little To The Left is an adorable puzzle game where you help organise clutter. Clearing away virtual household items is much more satisfying than actually cleaning your own house. It did really well upon initial release in 2022, but as is standard for me, I missed the boat on it at the time.

Nic

Very much a nibbles platter of games this weekend. Felvidek with aim to hopefully write about it soon - it reminds me of Fear and Hunger in a lot of ways. More Doom Eternal. Some Elden Ring. Maybe some Grindstone, which I've recently gotten back into. Aside from that, I'm mainly just going to be farting a lot. I've had the diet of a fussy toddler with an alcohol problem for a week now, so I'm planning to get very into green smoothies again.

Ollie

Like others in the treehouse, I'll be playing a top-secret game I can't talk much about. And oh boy, am I excited. So excited that I may have to periodically take breaks in order to play some Hades 2 to recover.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?