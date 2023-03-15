If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wide Ocean Big Jacket devs launch their beautifully minimalist farming sim

Before The Green Moon is out now

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
A blocky character stands at the end of a stone pier and goes fishing in murky waters in Before The Green Moon.

Just last week, Alice0 wrote about Before The Green Moon, an endearing hybrid between slice-of-life adventure and farming sim that’s set at the base of a space elevator. It was cute and intriguing, and best of all it was coming from Turnfollow, the devs behind Little Party and Wide Ocean Big Jacket - two small, but awesome, story-centric indies. A mere week after being announced Before The Green Moon snuck past us and launched into full release. Just yesterday, in fact.

Watch on YouTube

Turnfollow describe the game as a relaxing farming sim where you spend your days talking to your neighbours, exploring your small community, and preparing for your trip to the titular green moon. The game takes place over multiple seasons, implying it’ll last longer than Turnfollow’s previous games, which were a finish-in-one-sitting length. Regardless, I'd be happy with another short and sweet trip.

Green Moon’s small town vibes and simple farming seem right up my alley, but I’m also in love with its art style. Blocky character models and low-detail grainy textures are reminiscent of the 90s. Mix in a slightly solemn soundtrack and I’m suddenly nostalgic for a time I can’t even describe. Some top-down shots look a little claymation-y, too. Just good vibes all around.

Little Party made it into the 2015’s RPS Time Capsule, so I’m sure the Treehouse are excited to get their hands on Before The Green Moon. It’s available now on Steam and Itch.io for £10/€11/$12.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch