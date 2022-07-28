Wilmot’s Warehouse devs reveal co-op alien bird adventure Flock

There were a lot of exciting announcements at today’s Annapurna Interactive showcase but multiplayer co-op flying sim Flock was an instant standout. Weird alien birds, colourful landscapes, pure whimsey, and charm - there was a lot going on. Just watch the trailer below to see for yourself.

Watch on YouTube Zip through gorgeous landscapes on your giant bird friend, collecting creatures as you go.

In Flock, you step into the role of a flying shepherd collecting adorable-looking creatures. How you’ll do this exactly is not entirely clear just yet, but it does involve flying on your own giant bird bud and soaring through wonderful alien landscapes filled with wild creatures, your flock following closely behind. It's also a co-op adventure, meaning you'll be able to sail through the skies with friends who'll have their own weird bird legions.

Part of your creature-collecting antics involve taking care of your hovering herd by guiding them to fresh, untouched pastures. You'll also be seeking out rare critters and adding them to your flying family and - from the look of the trailer and screenshots - there are a lot of adorable contenders. There look to be some fluffy hover sheep that you can apparently shear to create hats, cardigans, and socks, for example. Now, this is what I play video games for.

The developers behind this delightful adventure are Hollow Ponds and artist Richard Hogg, who have released similarly charming games such as I Am Dead and Wilmot's Warehouse. Flock looks to be in a completely new direction than their other games (although I am getting Hogg’s Hohokum vibes, which coincidentally was also announced as a hot-off-the-press Steam release today during the showcase) and the team says that their goal for Flock is to capture “the joy of flight.”

Flock was just one announcement in Annapurna’s bulky showcase. We also got to see the surprise reveal of Dinosaur-themed survival horror game The Lost Wild and the newly announced 3D action mech brawler Bounty Star: The Morose Tale Of Graveyard Clem. There were also teasers from both Kentucky Route Zero devs Cardboard Computer and If Found developers Dreamfeel about their yet-to-be-announced games. Exciting times!

There’s no release date attached to Flock just yet, but you can expect it to be out sometime in 2023 on Steam, Game Pass, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.