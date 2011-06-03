Win GoG Games Via The RPS Forums



The chaps at GoG.com have offered to sponsor our forum relaunch with a little competition. It's going to work like this: we want you to go to this thread and post a capsule review of any game you like. It has to be shorter than one-hundred words, but can otherwise take on any format. The funniest, cleverest, and most inventive ten review authors - as decided by the RPS team - will each get to choose any single game from the GoG.com line-up (The Witcher 2 excluded).

You've got until Midday UK time on Monday. Go.