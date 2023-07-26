World of Warcraft looks to support Ukraine with charitable pet pack and the help of Mila Kunis

World of Warcraft has launched a new pack of companion pets that will donate all of its proceeds towards helping those in Ukraine. The Pet Pack for Ukraine will benefit BlueCheck, an organisation that works to support a variety of NGOs in the war-struck country offering everything from vital medical supplies and power generators to humanitarian aid.

Blizzard announced the fundraising effort with the help of Mila Kunis, the Ukrainian-born actor known for Family Guy, Bad Moms and That '70s Show, who is also a well-documented WOW player. Kunis’ love of WOW previously saw a human NPC found in the Shadowmoon Valley’s Lunarfall area named after her in tribute.

“I always looked at any gaming community as a very forward, giving community,” Kunis says in the video.

“I love the game, I love the people, and I love what people can do when they come together and find a common goal.”

Image credit: Blizzard

The Pet Pack for Ukraine includes two cute companions: fluffy golden retriever Sunny and Flurky, a baby murloc carrying a sunflower. The yellow and blue animals match the colours of the Ukrainian flag, while Flurky’s sunflower represents the country’s national flower. Sunny can be used in base World of Warcraft, while Flurky can accompany characters in expansion Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Sunny and Flurky will only be available in the Pet Pack for Ukraine bundle, which will be offered in-game and via the Battle.net store until 6pm BST on August 29th.

During the bundle’s duration, 100% of the proceeds from the bundle’s £18/$20 price tag will be donated to BlueCheck Ukraine.

BlueCheck was co-founded by X-Men actor Liev Schreiber and works to support local organisations in Ukraine working to provide supplies, medical care, evacuation support, shelter, care, drinking water and other important needs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed - including thousands of civilians - and millions of Ukrainians have been internally displaced or fled the country, leading to the greatest refugee crisis since the end of World War II.