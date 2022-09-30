World Of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion lifts off on November 28th

Blizzard have revealed that the next expansion for World Of Warcraft, Dragonflight, will launch on November 28th. Dragonflight hits at 11pm GMT/3pm PST, and 12am CET on November 29th. The expansion opens up the Dragon Isles region, which is populated by dragonkind, as you might expect from the name. Mount your favourite flying lizard and watch the trailer below.

Dragonflight certainly doubles down on its scaly theme. You’ll get the chance to play as the new dracthyr Evoker, World Of Warcraft’s first ever combo of race and class. These let you alter your form from humanoid to draconic, which is a little more badass. Dracthyr Evokers specialise in ranged attacks and the mystical healing arts. They’re also pretty nimble, what with the wings and all.

The Dragon Isles are split into four areas to explore. These range from shores and plains to mountains and temples. If you want to get around fast then there’s the new dragonriding skill, which lets you hop onto a drake and fly about. You’ll be able to customise your dragon mount as you progress, altering their appearance and making them fly faster and longer.

If you need a break from pretending you’re in a Dreamworks movie then there are eight fresh dungeons coming with the expansion, four of which are for levelling up to the new cap of 70. The other four are max-level challenges. You'll need to wait until season one goes live on December 12th to sample a new raid, as that's when Vault Of The Incarnates will arrive. There are more details about what to expect in the expansion here.

I reported on Dragonflight’s announcement on just my second day at RPS back in April, so I remember it well. Blizzard revealed the game along with Wrath Of The Lich King’s return for World Of Warcraft Classic, which went live at the start of this week. Since Dragonflight's announcement, Blizzard have acquired Proletariat, the studio behind magical battle royale Spellbreak. That game was shuttered, and Proletariat’s 100 staff will be working on expansions for World Of Warcraft instead, including Dragonflight.

World Of Warcraft’s overseers Activision Blizzard are still dealing with legal issues and reports alleging a discriminatory and harassing working environment. In January, Microsoft surprise announced they’d be buying the company for $69 billion (£61.8 billion). That same month, Blizzard Entertainment head Mike Ybarra said he’s committed to fostering change at the company.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight heads to Azeroth on November 28th. You’ll be able to download it from Battle.net for £40/$50/€50.