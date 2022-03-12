If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

WWE 2k22 is out now with big, regrettable DLC plans

It's apparently a functional game though
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of WWE 2k22 showing The Rock. You know it's him because his underpants say "The Rock" on them.

WWE 2k22 is out now on Steam, and if Steam reviews are any indication, it's pretty good. That's not a given: WWE 2k20 was so busted, in both funny ways and not, that the series took last year off.

Now that it's back and in form, 2K Games have outlined plans for new characters to be added to the game via post-launch DLC. It includes *checks list* hoo boy.

Watch on YouTube

In terms of its feature list, WWE 2k22 sounds pretty similar to previous games on the list. The things they're leaning on are pretty vague - "redesigned gameplay engine" and "new controls" - but the takeaway is: it's less buggy, the controls aren't garbage, maybe the multiplayer will even work now, etc. It'll cost you £50/€60/$60.

If you'd love to spend more money, 2K outlined plans to add 28 new characters to the game via five content packs. Each pack contains between five and seven new playable fighters, and they feature favourites like Cactus Jack, nostalgic picks like Mr. T, and, uh, Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly. You can look through the full list and pick your own favourite reason to wince.

There's no word on pricing for these individual packs, but the season pass includes all of them and that costs £33. In writing this post, I fell down a Wikipedia rabbit hole and spent 40 minutes reading about the British Bulldog. Nothing I read has any relevance to this post but I'm justifying the time wasted by mentioning it here anyway.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch