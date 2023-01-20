You can finally run a taxi service in GTA Online and feel guilt-free about your driving

Grand Theft Auto Online’s been around for the best part of a decade, but you can now become a taxi driver at long last. You’ll probably need to do some light robbery to afford to buy a taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry for the most authentic cab driver experience. Still, it’s relatively straightforward to start your latest, and uncharacteristically honest, money making venture. If you don’t have a taxi then you can still start taxi work jobs, and completing 10 in a row unlocks the cheaper trade price to nab a legit taxi. You can even call a cab from your iFruit phone to fast travel, if you don’t fancy driving your own.

Watch on YouTube GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars storyline is a more dangerous way to earn cash.

If you want to sign up for a new job as a taxi driver then head to the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood, on the corner of Tangerine Street and Mirror Park Boulevard. Some enterprising GTA Online roleplayers had already set up their own taxi cab businesses before this official version was dreamed up by Rockstar. One of the best known of these is Tony Moretti’s Famiglia Cab Company on the game’s New Day roleplay server, a surprisingly honest living for a game that regularly runs community contests to see how many billions of dollars players can steal.

I like to think of myself as a diligent and respectful driver IRL. In GTA, though, I’ve always been bloody awful at manipulating a steering wheel. Pavements? Mount them without meaning too. Corners? Overshoot, and either smack into a building or another vehicle. Overtaking? More like scraping along the sides of other cars as they honk madly at me like angry swans. Yes, I get that GTA’s a crime simulator and you’re not meant to abide by road law. I’ll just feel way less guilty about ignoring that now I can be a taxi driver, and concentrate on getting my fares where they need to be.

Take on a new entrepreneurial side hustle that's vital to the city's lifeblood.



Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: https://t.co/UO3oWUxmA9 pic.twitter.com/o90eAXuqiH — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 19, 2023

GTA Online’s included in GTA 5, which you can find on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30. More details about starting a career as a Los Santos taxi driver are here.