If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

You can finally run a taxi service in GTA Online and feel guilt-free about your driving

Where ya headed, jail?

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A screenshot from GTA Online showing a taxi driver sat in their vehicle with the window down, wearing sunglasses, a city in the background

Grand Theft Auto Online’s been around for the best part of a decade, but you can now become a taxi driver at long last. You’ll probably need to do some light robbery to afford to buy a taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry for the most authentic cab driver experience. Still, it’s relatively straightforward to start your latest, and uncharacteristically honest, money making venture. If you don’t have a taxi then you can still start taxi work jobs, and completing 10 in a row unlocks the cheaper trade price to nab a legit taxi. You can even call a cab from your iFruit phone to fast travel, if you don’t fancy driving your own.

Watch on YouTube
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars storyline is a more dangerous way to earn cash.

If you want to sign up for a new job as a taxi driver then head to the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood, on the corner of Tangerine Street and Mirror Park Boulevard. Some enterprising GTA Online roleplayers had already set up their own taxi cab businesses before this official version was dreamed up by Rockstar. One of the best known of these is Tony Moretti’s Famiglia Cab Company on the game’s New Day roleplay server, a surprisingly honest living for a game that regularly runs community contests to see how many billions of dollars players can steal.

I like to think of myself as a diligent and respectful driver IRL. In GTA, though, I’ve always been bloody awful at manipulating a steering wheel. Pavements? Mount them without meaning too. Corners? Overshoot, and either smack into a building or another vehicle. Overtaking? More like scraping along the sides of other cars as they honk madly at me like angry swans. Yes, I get that GTA’s a crime simulator and you’re not meant to abide by road law. I’ll just feel way less guilty about ignoring that now I can be a taxi driver, and concentrate on getting my fares where they need to be.

GTA Online’s included in GTA 5, which you can find on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30. More details about starting a career as a Los Santos taxi driver are here.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch