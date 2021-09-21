You can once again check whether your PC will run Windows 11

Microsoft have put their PC Health Check app back online. The simple tool is designed to tell you whether Windows 11 is compatible with your computer, but it was pulled offline back in June when it kept telling people with modern PCs that they couldn't run the new operating system, with little information as to why not. It's more recently been available to members of the Windows Insider program, but it's back now for all.

When first taking the PC Health Check offline, Microsoft admitted in a blog post that the app "was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn’t meet upgrade requirements."

A lot of the problems related to Trusted Platform Module version 2.0, or TPM 2.0. The feature is a required part of Windows 11's security systems, but it's not present on all motherboards. To make matters more confusing, some motherboards which do support it still don't have the feature switched on in the BIOS. Confronted with a TPM2.0 issue, the PC Health Check app would only say that the user's processor was not supported by Windows 11.

The revised version of the PC Health Check app however will give a message that says "TPM 2.0 must be supported and enabled" in order to run Windows 11. It still can't distinguish between motherboards which don't support TPM2.0, and instances where it's supported but switched off. It does, however, point users at a guide on how to enable TPM 2.0.

It's still not ideal, but it's better than before. You can download the PC Health Check app from the bottom of this page. Windows 11 is due to launch on October 5th.